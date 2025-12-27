TikTok Creator Tea Tyme released ahead of trial in fatal livestreaming crash case

A TikTok creator accused of killing a pedestrian while livestreaming behind the wheel has been released from custody ahead of her trial, despite prosecutors arguing she should remain jailed due to the danger she allegedly poses to the public.

Tynesha McCarty-Wroten, known online as Tea Tyme, was granted pretrial release following a hearing in Lake County, Illinois, on Friday, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. McCarty-Wroten was arrested earlier this week on two felony charges — reckless homicide and aggravated use of a communication device resulting in death — stemming from a fatal crash that occurred on Nov. 3 in Zion, Ill.

Under the terms of her release, McCarty-Wroten is subject to a curfew and is barred from driving. She is also prohibited from using social media outside her home, the outlet reported. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for June 27.

Prosecutors opposed her release, arguing in court filings that McCarty-Wroten represents a significant risk to public safety. According to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office, she was livestreaming to approximately 14 people at the time of the crash when she allegedly ran a red light and struck 59-year-old Darren Lucas, who was walking home from his shift at a grocery store.

Prosecutors further allege that McCarty-Wroten continued driving after initially hitting Lucas, running him over rather than stopping her vehicle. Lucas was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say a child, who prosecutors identified as McCarty-Wroten’s 7-year-old grandson, was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. They also noted that toxicology testing did not reveal alcohol in her system.

The State’s Attorney’s Office characterized McCarty-Wroten’s alleged conduct as “selfish,” arguing that her distracted driving while livestreaming diverted her attention from the road and led to what they described as the “preventable death” of Lucas. Prosecutors wrote that her actions “posed an incredible risk to every driver and pedestrian.”

In their filing, prosecutors also cited McCarty-Wroten’s alleged prior driving history, including a previous DUI arrest and incidents of driving with a suspended license. They argued that these factors demonstrate she cannot be trusted to comply with court orders prohibiting her from driving before trial.

McCarty-Wroten was arrested on Tuesday (Dec. 23) after investigators linked her to the crash through video evidence. According to a press release from the Zion Police Department previously obtained by People, members of the public alerted authorities to a TikTok livestream that appeared to show her driving at the time of the collision. Investigators later verified the video through forensic analysis after McCarty-Wroten surrendered her phone via her attorney.

At the scene, McCarty-Wroten told police she believed she had a green light and did not see Lucas crossing the intersection. Investigators later alleged that surveillance footage showed her vehicle traveling through the intersection against a red light without slowing.

The case has drawn widespread attention, in part because of McCarty-Wroten’s online presence and the role livestreaming allegedly played in the fatal crash. While she will remain free ahead of trial, prosecutors have made clear they intend to continue arguing that her actions endangered the public.