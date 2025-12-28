Kai Cenat announces he’s single; ex-girlfriend defends herself from cheating accusations

The streamer's fans accused his girlfriend of cheating after he confirmed his breakup on X and said he will "never be in another relationship again."

Dec 28, 2025
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 21: Kai Cenat speaks onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)Credit: Photo Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

Popular streamer Kai Cenat announced he and his girlfriend, TikTok star Gabrielle “Gigi” Alayah, have broken up. He confirmed the breakup news in a social media post, immediately prompting speculation from fans.

“I’m single I will never be in another relationship again,” he wrote on X. He and Gigi had been in a relationship for a year; the two officially announced their coupling on Cenat’s livestream on his birthday in 2024.

Next came an outpour of concern from his followers, many of whom immediately accused Gigi of cheating. One viral post circulated making an unverified claim that NBA YoungBoy was involved, saying the rapper bought her pink Mercedes G-Wagon, which she had asked for on a livestream with Cenat. Following this, Gigi spoke out on her social media, writing a post on Instagram stories dismissing the cheating rumors.

“I left, now you wanna get on the internet and rush to paint a false narrative about me off a FAKE twitter post is insane,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve never cheated on you, and YOU know that. I have never dealt with that man… play that sympathetic role somewhere else. pls.”

Earlier this month, Cenat made a video sharing that he had been struggling with his mental health. This came after he announced at the Streamer Awards that he would be taking a break from filming.

“Honestly, for the past few months, I’ve been struggling with mental health out of self-doubt and fright of pursuing goals that I really wanna achieve. The reason I’ve really been in my head is because I just want to do more. I’ve [come] to realize that I’m a true creator, and I’m very passionate about creating and I have other goals and things that I just want to achieve and do more of.”

