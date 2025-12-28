Kameron Carter sings mom Lauren London’s praises in interview

Kameron Carter, the 16-year-old son of rapper Lil Wayne and actress Lauren London, is charming the internet in a clip from an interview he did alongside brothers Dwayne “Tunie” Carter III, 17 and Neal Carter, 16 for their sister Reginae Carter’s ‘Heir Time’ podcast.

“For my whole life it’s always been me and her, she’s like my best friend,” Kameron detailed. “She’s a very strong, strong woman and resilient. She’s always just been the best mom she can be, no matter what’s been going on. I can’t ask for a better mom, even in the circumstances that she’s been in.”

Kameron also revealed that he’s watched his mom’s TV and film work and that London has even allowed him a degree of influence when it comes to choosing her roles.

“I’m so proud of her for everything that she’s done,” Kameron added. “Sometimes she will come to me and be like, ‘What do you think about this?’ and I’ll be like, ‘Doesn’t align.'”

He went on to elaborate that he has advised his mom to accept other roles that he’s particularly proud of.

Sometimes [I’ll say] ‘Yeah you should.’ Like for example, “Darling I,” the Tyler The Creator music video with Willow. I said, ‘Yeah you should 100% do that.’ That video is amazing, so many powerful Black women in there and Tyler’s just an amazing artist, genius.”

While Kameron praised his mom and their relationship, he also had positive things to say about his dad.

“Both of my parents are very dedicated, very hardworking, very smart people, and they have instilled those straight to me,” Kam added. “I’d say most of all, like both of them had to strive for greatness to get to where they are, and I feel like I took that the most, because in everything and anything I do, I don’t want to be anything less than great.”

This isn’t the first time that Kameron has won over audiences with his poise and presence. The youngster took the mic six years ago, at the homegoing services for London’s late partner Nipsey Hussle (born Ermias Asghedom), sharing a story about a dream he had where Ermias had appeared.

Kameron has also made several noticeable appearances courtside at NBA games with his mom or dad, however the teen says he no longer plays basketball or baseball, now preferring golf instead. “Because the golf course is where deals get done.”

Kameron’s wisdom hasn’t gone unnoticed by his parents. In a 2023 episode of ‘Assets and Liabilities,’ Lauren London shared that her eldest son had developed an interest in investing, thanks to her uncle and Nipsey’s influence.

“I have an uncle that is very much into, you know, financial wealth in our community,” London shared with hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings. “And I also think just — [Kameron] grew up in the house with Hussle, so Nip was a really big influence on him for sure.”

The ‘Heir Time’ interview proved extremely popular with viewers, garnering nearly 500,000 views in just two days. While Lil Wayne’s four children have different mothers (Dwayne’s mother is Sarah Vivan, Neal’s mother is singer Nivea, and Reginae’s mother is Toya Johnson), the foursome share a close bond and even discussed how, despite being raised in different households, whenever they come together to spend time it feels as if they were all raised under the same roof.