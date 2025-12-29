Ashanti and Nelly celebrate their second wedding anniversary with a rose-filled surprise

Ashanti and Nelly are officially two years into marriage, and they celebrated the milestone in a way that felt intimate, romantic, and unmistakably their own.

Sunday, Dec. 28, Ashanti shared a video on Instagram capturing how Nelly surprised her for their second wedding anniversary. The clip opens with Ashanti walking into their living room and immediately freezing in shock. Red and pink roses filled the space, candles flickered throughout the room, balloons floated overhead, and a massive bouquet of flowers sat waiting for her. She covered her mouth in disbelief, smiling beneath her hands as she took it all in.

Moments later, Nelly stepped into frame and pulled his wife into a tight embrace. The two swayed together, dancing in the middle of the rose-filled room, showing the couple’s playful connection. The video closed with Ashanti walking their 1-year-old son, Kareem — affectionately known as KK — across the rose petal-covered floor. Dressed in a pink Juicy Couture sweatsuit, Ashanti delivered a heavy dose of Y2K nostalgia as motherhood and romance blended into one scene.

Fans wasted no time reacting, with many calling the moment the ultimate “spin the block” love story. One comment in particular captured the mood online: “Nelly ain’t got no dilemmas and Ashanti ain’t foolish nomore, they both running the longest yard fr.”

Ashanti’s caption added to the energy. “Living in the moment all day yesterday ( and night 😈🤣) 12/27/25 I love you babe!!! @nelly ❤️🙏🏽👰🏽‍♀️🤵🏽💍,” she wrote, signaling that the celebration didn’t stop when the cameras did.

The anniversary moment came just days after the couple spent time giving back together. Ahead of Christmas, Nelly teamed up with Raising Cane’s to bring holiday cheer to his hometown of St. Louis. Joined by Ashanti, the couple donated 100 brand-new bicycles and helmets to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis.

The giveaway took place on December 22, during the organization’s annual holiday party at its Mathews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club location. The gym was transformed into a festive display filled with red-ribboned bikes, while families enjoyed cookies, drinks and Santa hats.

For Ashanti, the moment was personal. She is a former Boys & Girls Club member herself. Nelly also reflected on what the experience meant to him, thanking the organization and Raising Cane’s founder, Todd Graves, for the opportunity to give back to the community that raised him.

“I think that’s every kid’s dream on Christmas, right? That’s what you dream about, right?” Nelly said. “Waking up, going down there, and I know what it’s like to wake up on Christmas and nothing is under the tree. That’s not hyperbole. That’s facts. To see their faces again, I think that’s what it’s about. Christmas is about the kids.”

Ashanti echoed the sentiment, calling it “beautiful to see all the kids and all the excitement.”During the event, Nelly and Ashanti distributed bikes, posed for photos with the children, and participated in a press conference-style interview, discussing the importance of community and mentorship.

Nelly and Ashanti’s story stretches back decades. The two first became a couple in the early 2000s, reunited publicly in 2021, married in December 2023, and welcomed their son Kareem seven months later.

Now, one year into marriage, the couple is balancing love, family, and giving back with roses on the floor, a baby in tow, and fans watching every step of the journey.