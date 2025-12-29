Petition calling for Nicki Minaj to be deported gathers over 50,000 signatures

A viral online petition calling for rapper Nicki Minaj to be deported back to her native Trinidad and Tobago has surged across social media, reflecting a simmering backlash after her recent appearance at a conservative political event.

The Change.org campaign titled “Deport Nicki Minaj to Trinidad” has quickly amassed tens of thousands of signatures in the days since Minaj’s AmericaFest appearance, where she praised President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance and shared the stage with conservative figures.

As of Monday, the petition had drawn more than 50,000 signatures and counting, a stark indicator of how sharply divided online audiences have become in the wake of the pop star’s political pivot.

me liking all the deport nicki minaj tweets pic.twitter.com/GjA6QeRnBL — bee likes stranger things and will be spoiling (@yubeeri) December 21, 2025

The petition, which names U.S. government entities including ICE, the FBI, the White House, and other federal leaders as its targets, urges authorities to review Minaj’s residency and consider deporting her to her home country of Trinidad and Tobago, where she was born before moving to the United States as a child.

One signee commented, “ As a member of a federally recognized tribe not given any say other than the right to vote that we received last, we received citizenship last, and my relatives from Mexico are being treated like criminals I want the same treatment then with every rich person in America including her and Elon and any of the others who are bringing harm to my people and our homelands, our Mother Earth, they are a threat to existence .”

Although the campaign’s architect does not mention the Turning Point USA event (the petition was drafted in July 2025), the petition cites Minaj’s verbal attacks on The Carters, “a well-respected and completely innocent American family,” as well as her marriage to Kenneth Petty. Over a dozen different mugshots of Petty, who is a registered sex offender, appear on the petition.

The page notes that, “Despite the gravity of his past actions, Minaj continues to fiercely defend him, reportedly going as far as intimidating and threatening his victims. Such actions demonstrate a blatant disregard for the law and for the safety of others.”

“Deporting Nicki Minaj back to her home country, Trinidad, seems the most viable solution to curtail her harmful actions,” the petition concludes. “It would ensure the safety of American citizens and send a clear message that harassment and support of criminal activity will not be tolerated. Let us stand together in urging the authorities to take immediate action for the safety and well-being of all involved. Sign this petition to make our voices heard and ensure that justice is served.”

Many of the petition’s signers also referenced concerns about her public support for divisive figures and stance on social issues — a shift sharply at odds with the rapper’s earlier advocacy on issues like LGBTQ+ rights and racial justice.

While the petition may have satirical intent (the name behind the page is Pedonika Minaj), last year Minaj confirmed she’s not a U.S. citizen during a TikTok live session with a fan. While she does hold a green card, she expressed that she believed she should be gifted an honorary citizenship because of all the U.S. taxes she paid.

While it’s highly unlikely that Minaj would be deported under the Trump administration, experts and commentators have also pushed back on the idea that such a petition could ever have legal force. Change.org campaigns are symbolic and nonbinding, and there is no credible mechanism by which a petition of this nature can compel federal authorities to deport a U.S. resident or citizen, especially someone who has lived in the country since childhood and maintained legal residency.

Despite the legal realities, the petition underscores how politically charged Minaj’s recent public statements have become — and how fiercely her global fan base and critics alike are debating what her role should be in cultural and political conversations moving forward.

Minaj has not publicly responded to the petition itself.