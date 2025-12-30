Gospel legend Richard Smallwood, composer of “Total Praise,” dies at 77

Richard Smallwood, the legendary gospel composer and worship leader whose music shaped generations of churchgoing Black folks — and crossed into mainstream culture through voices like Whitney Houston and Destiny’s Child — has died. He was 77.

A representative for Smallwood confirmed to Variety that he died Tuesday from complications related to kidney failure at the Brooke Grove Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Maryland.

A classically trained pianist, songwriter, and choir director, Smallwood became synonymous with gospel excellence, earning eight Grammy nominations and multiple Dove and Stellar Awards across his career.

As the founder and leader of the Richard Smallwood Singers and later gospel backing choir Vision, he created some of the most enduring worship songs of the modern gospel canon, including “Total Praise,” “Trust Me,” and “I’ll Trust You.”

Whitney Houston famously recorded Smallwood’s “I Love the Lord” for ‘The Preacher’s Wife’ soundtrack, introducing his work to an even broader audience. Destiny’s Child later paid tribute to his legacy by performing “Total Praise” as part of their 2007 a cappella “Gospel Medley,” cementing his influence across generations and genres.

Born in November 1948 in Atlanta, Smallwood was raised in Washington, D.C., where his musical gifts emerged early. He began playing piano at just five-years-old and formed his first gospel group by age 11. A proud Howard University alumnus, Smallwood earned a degree in music and was a member of the school’s first gospel ensemble, the Celestials.

In 1977, he founded the Richard Smallwood Singers, later signing with Onyx Records and releasing their self-titled debut album in 1982. The project spent an astonishing 87 weeks on Billboard’s Spiritual Album Sales chart. Their 1984 album ‘Psalms’ earned Smallwood his first Grammy nomination, and the group went on to release several more acclaimed records.

In the early 1990s, Smallwood disbanded the Singers and formed Vision, a choir that would accompany him through multiple albums over the next two decades. Their song “Trust Me” reached No. 9 on the Hot Gospel Songs chart and earned Smallwood his final Grammy nomination in 2012 for best gospel song.

In 2019, he published ‘Total Praise: The Autobiography,’ offering readers a deeply personal look at his family, faith, and musical journey. In his later years, Smallwood lived with mild dementia and other health challenges that limited his ability to record new music

— but his existing body of work continued to minister to listeners worldwide.

Richard Smallwood is survived by his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and godchildren.