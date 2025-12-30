New footage shows fired Cinnabon employee telling police Somali customers triggered her ‘PTSD’

The Cinnabon employee who was fired after berating Somali customers on camera told a police officer that she was the one who been harassed, not the other way around.

TMZ obtained body camera footage from the cop who confronted the employee after the incident took place, which shows her telling him that the couple “treated me like sh*t first.”

“They came here and harassed me,” she said. “I have PTSD; they knew exactly that I was ill. It’s not the first time, [this is] not the second time. Don’t try to come at me when they’re threatening me.”

The officer then asked how she was threatened by the customers, to which she responded, “I don’t know, they started threatening me. I have no idea.”

Earlier this month, a video went viral on social media of a Somali couple, a husband and wife, visiting a Cinnabon at a mall in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. According to the person who posted the original video, who claimed to be a cousin of the wife, the exchange that started with the couple asking the Cinnabon employee for more caramel ended in a back-and-forth between the two parties. Per the caption, the couple began recording after the employee, who is white, called the wife’s hijab a “witchcraft bandana.”

The employee called the couple the N-word and proclaimed, “I am racist, and I’ll say that to the whole entire world,” to the camera.

The timing of the video was especially poignant as President Donald Trump had recently made statements attacking Somali people and saying he doesn’t want them in the country.

The release of the latest footage shows that the Cinnabon employee claimed she was the victim, even calling the entire situation a “set up.”

The officer reacted by saying that she could either cooperate and give her side of the story or she would be arrested for disorderly conduct. She complies and shares that her name is Crystal (her full name is censored).

Ultimately, the footage shows that Crystal did not share her full perspective with the officer, instead saying that two other girls harassed her before the couple came to the store, but not explaining the connection between the separate customers. She also accuses the officer of being sent by someone named “Tom,” to which the officer replies with confusion.

After the exchange proves to be fruitless, she says that she will call a lawyer, and the officer tells her she has that right. Then he walks away and says he is coming back.