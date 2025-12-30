Patriots star Stefon Diggs charged with felony strangulation, assault



New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is facing a felony charge of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery, tied to an early December incident in Massachusetts.

The story was broken by Boston25News shortly after Diggs’ attorney, Michael DiStefano appeared in Dedham District Court remotely on Tuesday, arguing to keep details about the incident sealed.

The judge hearing the case said she would take DiStefano’s request under advisement and would issue a ruling shortly.

Diggs’ attorney also told the court the NFL star has made a financial offer to resolve the dispute with the alleged victim, adding that his team was working to come to an agreement “as we speak.”

According to NBC Sports, even if the police report is impounded, the NFL will likely demand more information, and Diggs could potentially be placed on the Commissioner Exempt List depending on the severity of the allegations.

BREAKING: New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs is charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery charges stemming from an incident on Dec. 2. I was inside the courtroom before we broke the story. Full report later tonight @boston25 https://t.co/rcuTeFpr4Z — Elly Morillo (@ellymorillotv) December 30, 2025

According to court records, the incident happened on December 2nd, a day after the Patriots win over the NY Giants.

Under Massachusetts law, strangulation or suffocation is classified as a felony. Authorities have not released additional details about the alleged incident, and no further evidence has been made public at this time.

“The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs,” the Patriots said, in a statement released by the NFL team. “Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

“We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club,” the NFL stated regarding the investigation. ”We have no further comment at this time.”

Diggs is currently scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, January 23, but the judge hearing the case today has also agreed to consider a request from his attorney to extend that date to March.

The timing places added focus on Diggs’ status as the Patriots prepare for AFC postseason play after winning the AFC East division title this weekend. With 82 receptions, 970 yards, and four touchdowns in 17 games, Diggs has been a central piece of New England’s offense this season. Any absence — whether due to league discipline, legal obligations, or team decision — could impact the team’s playoff plans.

As of now, Diggs remains eligible to play, and neither the Patriots nor the NFL has announced a suspension.



