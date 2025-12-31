In memoriam to those we lost in 2025

2025 has been a very peculiar year. For many, it has been a particularly challenging year for various reasons, while for others, it was a year of celebration and accolades. Like most years, the Black community experienced both tremendous highs and lows. Among the lows are the lives lost—some quite publicly and others silently, shared via family (or friends) social media posts. Every loss to our community is significant and provides a moment to reflect on the legacies of those who have contributed in ways, even if their contribution has flown under the radar. Below is a list of deaths in the Black community, from musicians to businesspeople to pioneers in various arenas.

This list is in no way exhaustive of all those in our community who have transitioned in 2025.

D’Angelo

AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 15: Singer/songwriter D’Angelo performs onstage during the Samsung Supper Club at SXSW 2015 on March 15, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Samsung) – Credit: Photo Rick Kern / Getty Images

Michael Eugene Archer, better known to the world as the vanguard musical artist, D’Angelo, passed away on October 14 at age 51 from pancreatic cancer.

Ananda Lewis

Before former MTV VJ and activist Ananda Lewis passed, she texted her best friend Stephanie Elam, “we come in love and choose to leave it with love as well.” (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Journalist, television personality, and model Ananda Lewis passed away on June 11, 2025, after a long battle with breast cancer. She was 52.

Carl Carlton

Singer Carl Carlton, born Carlton Hudgens, dies at 75 (Photo: Carlton Hudgens II/Facebook

Singer Carl Carlton, best known for his hit cookout and Zeta Phi Beta stroll jam, “She’s a Bad Mama Jama (She’s Built, She’s Stacked),” passed away on December 13, 2025, due to complications from a stroke. He was 73.

D’Wayne Wiggins

NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 29: Dwayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Toné! peforms onstage after the Agents Power Panel during Day 3 of the IEBA 2014 Conference on September 29, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for IEBA)

D’Wayne Wiggins, one of the founding members of the ’80s and ’90s era R&B group, Tony! Toni! Tone!, passed away on March 7, 2025, from bladder cancer. He was 64.

Irv Gotti

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: Irv Gotti attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Record executive and music producer Irving “Gotti” Lorenzo Jr. passed away on February 5, 2025, due to complications from a stroke at age 54.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Malcolm-Jamal Warner attends the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Actor, musician, podcaster, and poet Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” died on July 21, 2025, after a drowning accident in Costa Rica. He was 54.

Assata Shakur

Assata Shakur on NBC News in 1998 (Screenshot: NBC News/YouTube)

Revolutionary figure, political activist, and former Black Panther Assata Shakur (born Joanne Byron aka Joanne Chesimard) died at age 78 in Havana, Cuba, where she’d been living since her escape from a New Jersey prison in 1979.

Voletta Wallace

Mother of Biggie Smalls, Voletta Wallace attends the Lincoln Center orchestral tribute to Notorious B.I.G at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on June 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Voletta Wallace, mother to The Notorious B.I.G. (born Christopher Wallace), died on February 21, 2025, at age 72. After the passing of her son in 1997, she became the gatekeeper of all things related to his legacy and ran the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation.

Angie Stone

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 20: Angie Stone attends the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black at Coca-Cola Roxy on January 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images)

Singer, songwriter, and producer Angie Stone was killed in a car accident on March 1, 2025, in Montgomery, Alabama, as she drove with her entourage from Mobile to Atlanta for a performance. Stone was 63.

Roberta Flack

Singer Roberta Flack poses for a portrait in New York on Oct. 10, 2018. (Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP, File)

Iconic singer/songwriter Roberta Flack died on February 24, 2025, at age 88, from a heart attack. Her version of “Killing Me Softly With His Song” became the definitive and enduring version of the record. Along with her tremendous Billboard chart success, she was the first artist to win Grammy Awards in back-to-back years for Record of the Year.

Sly Stone

This image released by Sundance Institute shows musician Sly Stone from the film “SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)” by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, an official selection of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. (Stephen Paley/Sundance Institute via AP)

Sly Stone, born Sylvester Stewart, was a legendary singer, songwriter, record producer, and funk pioneer who led the band Sly & The Family Stone. The band’s songs, such as “Dance to the Music” and “Everyday People,” have become staples on lists of the greatest songs of all time. He died on June 9, 2025, at age 82 of lung disease.

Roy Ayers

PASADENA, CA – JUNE 24: Musician Roy Ayers performs on the Willow stage during Arroyo Seco Weekend at the Brookside Golf Course at on June 24, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Arroyo Seco Weekend)

Roy Ayers died on March 4, 2025, at the age of 84. Ayers was an iconic vibraphonist, composer, and producer who is best known for legendary songs like “Everybody Loves the Sunshine” and “Searching.” Ayers’ recordings have been sampled countless times by hip-hop producers and artists.

George Foreman

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 12: George Foreman speaks onstage during the Big George Foreman screening at Regal Atlantic Station on April 12, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Releasing) – Credit: Photo Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Boxer and businessman George Foreman died on March 21, 2025, at age 76. Know as much for his George Foreman Grills as he was for his prowess in the ring, Foreman was an Olympic gold medalist and two-time heavyweight boxing champ.

Marshawn Kneeland

Marshawn Kneeland #DL41 of the Western Michigan Broncos speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Draft Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Marshawn Kneeland died on November 6, 2025, from an apparent suicide. He was an NFL player with the Dallas Cowboys, and he was 24.

Young Bleed

Young Bleed SuperTight Interview YouTube screenshot

Baton Rouge, La., rapper Young Bleed, born Glenn Clifton, Jr., was best known for his affiliation with No Limit Records and his hit single, “How Ya Do Dat.” Young Bleed performed at the Cash Money vs No Limit Verzuz on October 25, 2025, and suffered a brain aneurysm days after the event. He passed away on November 1, 2025, at the age of 51.

Ike Turner, Jr.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 11: Musicians Ike Turner (L) and Ike Turner Jr. (R) pose with his Grammy for Best Traditional Blues Album for “Risin’ With The Blues” in the press room at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 11, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Ike Turner, Jr. died on October 5, 2025, at age 67. He is the son of Ike Turner Sr. and Tina Turner and was a musician in his own right, having won a Grammy Award in 2007 for Best Traditional Blues Album for producing the final record for his father, “Risin’ With the Blues.”

Rolling Ray

Rolling Ray, influencer, community and disabilities advocate, dead at 28 years old. (Photo: Getty images)

Raymond Harper, professionally known as Rolling Ray, was an influencer and personality who passed away on September 3, 2025, at age 28 of natural causes.

Danielle Spencer

This Aug. 2019, image provided by Sandra Jones, shows Danielle Louise Spencer posing for a photograph in Midlothian, Va. (Sandra Jones via AP)

Danielle Spencer, best known as Dee Thomas on “What’s Happening!!” and “What’s Happening Now!!” died on August 11, 2025, at age 60 from stomach cancer.

Robbie Pardlo

City High performs during the Music Midtown 2002 in Atlanta, Georgia. 5/5/02 Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images

Robbie Pardlow, one third of the 2000s R&B group City High, best known for their hit single, “What Would You Do?”, died on July 17, 2025, of heart failure at age 46.

Charlie Rangel

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 24: Rep. Charlie Rangel (D-NY) speaks to the media after voting in the Democratic Primary for the 13th congressional district of New York on June 24, 2014 in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City. The 84-year-old congressman faces a tight Democratic primary election against state Sen. Adriano Espaillat. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Charlie Rangel was a politician who served in the U.S. House of Representatives for over 46 years as a representative of his district in New York City and was a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus. He passed away on May 26, 2025, at 94 years old.

Sacha Jenkins

CHAMPAIGN, IL – APRIL 12: Sacha Jenkins attends day three of Ebertfest on April 12, 2019 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Roger Ebert’s Film Festival)

Sacha Jenkins was a filmmaker, television producer, journalist, hip-hop historian and founder of Ego Trip magazine. He died on May 23, 2025, from multiple system atrophy—he was 53.

Clarence O. Smith (Co-founder of “Essence”)

Clarence Smith (R) and Ed Lewis (L) at “The 2002 Essence Awards” at the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, Ca. Friday, May 31, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect/Fox.

Clarence O. Smith, one of the co-founders of Essence magazine, died on April 21, 2025. He was 92. “Essence” would become a staple imprint of the Black community, becoming essential to the cultural conversation, especially for its focus on the celebration, empowerment, and influence of Black women.

Alexis Herman (first Black Secretary of Labor)

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES: Secretary of Labor Alexis Herman (R) walks away from Air Force One as US President Bill Clinton walks to Marine One at Andrews Air Force Base, MD 12 August after attending events in St. Louis, MO. Herman talked with UPS officials and their mediator while aboard Air Force One, and said talks will continue later 12 August. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/STEPHEN JAFFE (Photo credit should read STEPHEN JAFFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Alexis Herman was the first Black person to serve as the United States Secretary of Labor, which she did from 1997 to 2001 under President Clinton. She died on April 25, 2025, at age 77, following an extended illness.

Mia Love (Republican congresswoman from Utah)

TAMPA, FL – AUGUST 28: Mayor of Saratoga Springs, Utah Mia Love speaks during the Republican National Convention at the Tampa Bay Times Forum on August 28, 2012 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Mia Love was a politician who served in the U.S. House of Representatives from Utah. She represented several Black firsts. She was the first Haitian-American elected to Congress, the first Black representative from the state of Utah, and the first Black woman elected as a Republican to Congress. Love died on March 23, 2025, at age 49 from glioblastoma, a brain cancer.

Junior Bridgeman

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: Junior Bridgeman attends the 2022 EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on October 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Junior Bridgeman was a former NBA player who crafted an entire second successful career as a businessman, eventually acquiring Ebony and Jet magazines. He passed away on March 11, 2025, at age 71 after suffering a heart attack.

Retired Lt. Col. Harry Stewart, Jr (Tuskegee Airman)

Tuskegee Airmen Lt. Col. Harry Stewart, Lt. Col. Alexander Jefferson and others pose for photos near the Port Huron monument honoring the Tuskegee Airmen on Aug. 28, 2021. Bryce Airgood / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lt. Col. Harry Stewart Jr. was a fighter pilot who served as a member of the Air Force’s 332nd Fighter Group, better known as the Tuskegee Airmen. He died on February 2, 2025, at 100 years old.

Barry Michael Cooper

Barry Michael Cooper

Barry Michael Cooper was a screenwriter, producer and director, best known for writing the screenplays for “New Jack City,” “Sugar Hill,” and “Above the Rim.” He died on January 22, 2025. He was 66 years old.