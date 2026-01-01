‘Mind your business’: Jamal Bryant responds to dress criticism during church service

When commentary about a dress turned into a referendum on modesty, marriage, and ministry, Pastor Jamal Bryant had a direct response: mind your business.

The pastor publicly defended his wife, Dr. Karri Turner, after online critics took issue with a dress she wore to a gala-style event. Bryant said he purchased the dress himself, liked how it looked, and reminded commentators that Turner is married to him, not to the internet. In short, their opinions were irrelevant as long as he was happy with his wife’s attire.

“Wear your dress, Karisha,” Bryant said in his defense, underscoring his support and shutting down the criticism.

Bryant’s comments came from the pulpit during a recent New Year’s Eve service at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church on Wednesday (Dec. 31.) Addressing the controversy directly during the service, he defended his wife’s choice of attire. He dismissed the online criticism, reiterating that he purchased the dress and approved it.

The following day, Bryant shared a clip of the moment on his Instagram account, using the caption to pivot from the dress discourse to broader issues he said deserved greater attention. “The DRESS issue was dealt with last night,” he wrote, before calling for focus on Black unemployment, protections for undocumented people, health care access for underserved communities, and higher education. He also noted the outcomes of the service, adding that more than 100 people were saved and over 1,000 children participated in the church’s youth program, closing with: “It’s UP from here.”

The controversy centered on a gown with a nude-colored lining that some viewers mistook for being sheer or inappropriate for a pastor’s wife. The outfit was worn to a formal event, not a church service, but the moment quickly sparked a broader online debate about modesty, expectations placed on church leaders’ spouses, and the line between judgment and accountability.

Those expectations, while widely discussed, are far from universal. There is no single biblical rule governing how spouses of church leaders should dress. Instead, many social media critics point to interpretations of 1 Timothy 2:9–10, which emphasizes “respectable apparel” and modesty, as a guiding principle rather than a strict dress code.

In practice, that often translates to informal standards: clothing that covers the shoulders, chest, and knees; fits that are tailored rather than tight; and fabrics that aren’t transparent unless layered for full coverage. But those norms shift significantly depending on denomination, culture, and context.

Within Black church traditions, spouses—often referred to as “First Ladies”—have long balanced fashion with holiness, sometimes embracing high-fashion statements alongside more conservative silhouettes. Pentecostal and Holiness movements tend to hold the strictest rules, while contemporary or non-denominational churches are often more relaxed. In Catholic and Episcopal settings, modest dresses or business-casual attire are common, especially during formal services.

Context matters, too. Expectations are typically higher during worship services than at community events, hospital visits, or youth functions. And when a spouse is on stage—singing or speaking—hemlines and silhouettes can be scrutinized more closely due to visibility.

Still, Bryant’s stance was clear and uncomplicated. The dress was appropriate for the event, he approved it, and the marriage—not the comment section—was the only audience that mattered.

In a digital culture quick to critique, the pastor’s message landed as both a defense of his wife and a reminder: not every opinion concerns you.