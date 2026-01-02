Jill Scott to release new album ‘To Whom This May Concern’ next month

After nearly a decade away from full-length studio releases, Jill Scott is officially back.

The three-time Grammy Award–winning artist, actress, and poet announced that her sixth studio album, ‘To Whom This May Concern,’ will arrive February 13 via The Orchard—marking her first full body of work since 2015’s ‘Woman.’

The album features an eclectic and thoughtful lineup of collaborators, including Ab-Soul, J.I.D., Tierra Whack, and Too $hort, alongside production from heavyweights like Adam Blackstone, DJ Premier, Om’Mas Keith, Camper, Andre Harris, Seige Montracity, Trombone Shorty, Eric Wortham, DW Wright, and VT Tolan. The result is a body of work positioned at the intersection of soul, hip-hop, poetry, and lived wisdom.

Scott’s return comes on the heels of a milestone year celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut album, ‘Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1,’ a project that not only earned her a Grammy but helped redefine the sound and emotional language of modern soul. That celebration extended to a sold-out North American anniversary tour, where Scott met longtime fans in rooms filled with memory, intimacy, and shared history.

Visually, ‘To Whom This May Concern’ is anchored by album artwork from acclaimed visual artist Marcellus, whose evocative imagery helped shape the emotional and aesthetic foundation of the project.

The album’s first single, “Beautiful People,” is now available on all streaming platforms, offering an early glimpse into the warmth and perspective Scott brings to this next chapter.

To Whom This May Concern is available for pre-order now and releases February 13.