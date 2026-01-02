‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ alum Brit Eady announces split from husband Mike Cunningham after 5 years

As 2025 came to a close, former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ cast member Brit Eady surprised fans with the deeply personal announcement that she and her husband, Mike Cunningham, are ending their marriage after five years together.

Posting to Instagram on December 31, Eady — who shot to fame on Bravo’s Atlanta franchise — said she wanted to close one chapter and step into another with clarity and self-respect. Sharing a photo of herself and Cunningham in matching in matching all-black, Eady wrote in her caption: “I’m posting this on the last day of 365 to remove this facade of faking like this marriage is going to work.”

The 37-year-old continued with a raw, self-aware reflection on why the marriage isn’t continuing, saying she’s done hurting and wants to prioritize her own well-being in the new year. “Everybody can’t come into the next chapter. I’m done hurting and I want to be happy in my next chapter,” she wrote.

Brit made a point of addressing speculation and online narratives, adding in a paranthetical note, “And for the record as much as I can’t stand him, we are not going to create a false narrative that I’m walking away because of any fake made up rumors.”

A second slide held typed text from Eady opening up about how she’s realized disrespect triggers her toxicity:

“I can be chill, fun, easy to get along with… I can vibe with anybody. But the second I feel disrespected, everything in me shifts. My peace goes out the window, my patience disappears, and that soft version of me turns sharp real quick. I’m self-aware enough to know I’m a good woman. I’m kind, I’m genuine, I’m understanding, and I always try to lead with love. But that’s exactly why disrespect hits so deep … because I know how much grace I give before I ever lose it. When I snap, it’s never random, it’s a reaction. What you put in is what you get out of me. Still I’m learning. Learning not to let people pull me out of character. Learning that not everyone deserves a response. Learning that peace is better than proving a point. Becausse growth isn’t about never being triggered… it’s about recognizing what triggers you and protecting yourself before you get there. Know your triggers. Guard your peace. Stay away from the people, places, and situations that force you to become someone you’ve worked too hard to outgrow.”

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Cunningham says of the split, “All marriages have ups and downs, we just happen to go through things publicly. I’ve always had the upmost respect for my wife and our union. In spite of some of our issues being brought to the public, I will not feed into into the drama and narratives being painted.”

Eady and Cunningham married in 2020 during the pandemic, opting for a low-key courthouse ceremony and Zoom vows. Their relationship was often shared on social media and briefly on RHOA during Brit’s one-season run.

The news of their split comes amid an intense period for Eady, who this year also filed a $20 million lawsuit against Bravo, NBCUniversal and the production company behind RHOA. In that filing, she alleged defamation, sexual harassment and a hostile work environment related to an on-show incident involving castmate Kenya Moore. Eady has maintained that the explicit photo shown on the show wasn’t actually of her.