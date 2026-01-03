‘A life I’m committed to’: Keith Powers celebrates one year of sobriety

Keith Powers is taking in the new year feeling like a brand new man.

The actor recently completed one year of sobriety and took to his Instagram Stories to commemorate the milestone, sharing what he learned about himself along the way.

“I was a social drinker, but over time I started depending on it in ways I didn’t fully see,” Powers wrote. “An early sign it could become something more. Stepping away gave me clarity, peace, and a better relationship with myself. This is a life I’m committed to. Alcohol-free, moving forward.”

Previously, Powers admitted he turned to drinking to help with his social anxiety. In a 2020 interview with Dave Bellevue, he revealed how his early days in Hollywood made him consider his every waking step and how he needed something to slow down his thoughts.

“I’m literally just overthinking everything, I’m like, ‘Man, how do I look?’ And then I start sweating and my armpits would start sweating and I’m just losing it,” he said. “I noticed when I would take a shot or something, or I would drink, and I would be loose. I’m able to be myself. But as I’m doing that and afterwards I’m thinking to myself like … that is not a way to cope. That’s not the way to cope at all.”

He added, “Realizing that made me scared. I didn’t notice I was drinking before certain industry parties to get loose – I didn’t really connect the fact that it was my anxiety that was making me feel like, ‘OK, I need to take a drink before going to this party. Once I realized that, I felt low.”

Powers rededicated his life to his fitness, recently completing his first half-marathon to close out 2025. In a moment of vulnerability, Powers captioned the post, admitting that it was one of the hardest things he had ever done in his life.

“Best way to close out one of the best years of my life!” he began. “I started running again back in October. Caught that runners high and now I’ve completed my first 13.1 mile run. Half marathon. One of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my life so far.”

Powers continued, “I’ve never felt this accomplished, I’m hella proud of myself man. Next goal is to run an official one in the near future. Looking forward to what 2026 brings. The highs and the lows. All glory to God.”