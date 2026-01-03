Will Smith sued over retaliation allegations after violinist says he reported sexual harassment on tour

Will Smith finds himself at the center of a legal battle after a former member of his “Based On A True Story Tour” alleges he reported an incident of sexual harassment, only for Smith to accuse him of lying and firing him.

The suit, which was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court earlier this week, is tied to what the complaint describes as “hotel intrusion” in March 2025 that Brian King Joseph, a violinist who was touring with Smith as the actor and rapper prepped his new album, immediately reported to hotel management, police and Smith’s management.

According to the complaint, Smith’s representatives accused Joseph of lying about the incident and fired him. Joseph says he was informed the tour was moving in a different direction and another violinist would be brought on, but his safety concerns were never addressed.

While the complaint does not specify damages, it also names a management company associated with the Academy Award winner.

Smith, through his attorney Allen B. Grodsky, has denied all allegations levied against him.

“Mr. Joseph’s allegations concerning my client are false, baseless, and reckless,” Grodsky said. “They are categorically denied, and we will use all legal means available to address these claims and to ensure that the truth is brought to light.”

According to Joseph’s lawsuit, he began working with Smith in December 2024 and accompanied him and others for the “Based On A True Story Tour” in 2025. Per the complaint, the two began spending time together alone and Smith said he had a “special connection” with Joseph that he did not have with anyone else on the tour.

Allegedly, around March 20, 2025, while in Las Vegas for a show, Joseph says he returned to his hotel room only to find the door already open while he was gone. Hotel security reported that there were no signs of forced entry into the room, and the only individuals who had access to the room were members of Smith’s management team.

Joseph says he discovered wipes, a beer bottle, HIV medication with another person’s name prescribed to it, an earring, a red backpack, hospital discharge paperwork for someone Joseph did not recognize and a message that said, “Brian, I’ll be back no later [sic] 5:30, just us (drawn heart), Stone F.”

“Plaintiff feared that an unknown individual would soon return to his room to engage in sexual acts with Plaintiff,” the complaint states.

Shortly after Joseph reported the incident to hotel management, the police and Smith’s representatives, according to the lawsuit, a representative for Smith blamed him for the incident and is allegedly quoted as telling Joseph, “Everyone is telling me that what happened to you is a lie, nothing happened, and you made the whole thing up. So, tell me, why did you lie and make this up?”