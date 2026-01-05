Delroy Lindo praises Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan at Critics Choice Awards

After heading into Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards Sunday with a whopping 17 nominations — more than any other project at the event — the cast and crew of ‘Sinners’ captured a total of four awards: Best Original Screenplay, Best Young Actor or Actress (Miles Caton), Best Score (Ludwig Göransson), as well as the inaugural statuette for Best Casting and Ensemble.

The Warner Bros. film ended up tying for the most awards of the night (‘Frankenstein’ also captured four wins: Best Supporting Actor for Jacob Elordi, Best Costume Design, Best Hair & Makeup, and Best Production Design), but after Timothee Chalamet won Best Actor for ‘Marty Supreme,’ ‘One Battle After Another’ landed the Best Picture win, and Paul Thomas Anderson took home Best Director honors, many fans felt ‘Sinners’ star Michael B. Jordan, and director Ryan Coogler were robbed.

The optics of the night didn’t help. Two of the ‘Sinners’ wins went to white crew members, composer Ludwig Göransson and casting director Francine Maisler. Coogler’s screenplay award wasn’t televised (it was announced during a commercial break), so there was no opportunity for the director to share remarks with the audience.

Fortunately, Francine Maisler yielded the microphone to Delroy Lindo after briefly thanking the cast, her team, and loved ones. Lindo didn’t hesitate to give Coogler and Jordan their flowers.

“From the first time I read this extraordinary script by the great Ryan Coogler, I knew it was something really special,” the actor said. “The fact that it’s recognized in this environment and has been recognized by all of you all is just icing on the cake for the manifestation of the extraordinary vision of Ryan.”

Lindo continued, “I want to say one thing, and that is to take a half a step back, and that is, to take a half a step back and acknowledge and recognize what Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan, as a team, have. What they shared with us is quite extraordinary…”

As Lindo went on to praise Coogler and Jordan, who co-executive-produced the film, his words were met with tremendous applause from the audience. Next, he shifted the tone, ending with a note of humor:

“These guys are not yet 40. I hate these dudes, man. But from all of us, to all of you, thank you so much for the recognition and for the continuing embracing of this extraordinary work. Thank you so much.”

The beautiful speech was one of the evening’s highlights. With awards season in full swing, hopes are high that projects like ‘Sinners’ will continue to receive recognition.

In another noteworthy moment from the event, Tramell Tillman won Best Supporting Actor in a Drama series for his role as Seth Milchick in ‘Severance.’ The prize follows his history-making Emmy win for the role last fall.

Janelle James took home her first Critics Choice award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, after being nominated four times.