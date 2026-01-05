Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield introduces plan to assist expectant mothers in city in first official act

Days into her first week as the first woman to serve as mayor of Detroit, Mary Sheffield is looking to assist expectant mothers and children currently under the poverty line.

On Monday (Jan. 5), Sheffield announced that Detroit would be the next Michigan city to participate in Rx Kids, a fast-growing cash aid program that aims to assist mothers and children and ease the financial burden on families during a child’s early development. The program, led by Dr. Mona Hanna, offers $1,500 in cash assistance to mothers who are at least 16 weeks into pregnancy, followed by $500 a month for up to a child’s first six months of life.

Over 20 communities in Michigan have already adopted the program, as families are expected to use the funds for rent, utilities, food, diapers, baby formula, transportation, medical care and other essential items. There is no income requirement to sign up for the program, and participants must verify that they are pregnant.

“Today, we take a step forward in our fight against poverty and today we affirm that all children deserve a strong start in life and that the health of a city begins with the health of its children,” Sheffield said. “Too many of our children are entering life’s journey burdened by financial hardship before they even take their first steps. That reality to me is unacceptable and it demands bold and compassionate action.”

According to U.S. Census data, 44% of children under 18 years old in Detroit live in poverty. Sheffield told reporters she expects the program to begin within her first 100 days as mayor. After Rx Kids goes live, every expectant mother and newborn in Detroit qualifies, according to Hanna, as there are approximately 8,000 newborns in Detroit each year.

The program has been seen as a success in Michigan. After launching in Flint in 2024, the program has distributed $20 million to communities outside of Detroit through various nonprofit funding channels. Eight additional cities in the region are expected to join the program by the end of the month.

Sheffield says about $9 million has been raised for Detroit, and the program is slated to operate for at least three more years, according to Hanna.

Before she was elected mayor last November, Sheffield served on the Detroit City Council from 2014 to 2026, including a term as City Council President from 2022 to 2026, making her the youngest person ever to hold that position.