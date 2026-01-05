Gauff clarifies comments on American tennis fans just before a surprising loss at the United Cup

Coco Gauff dropped a post on social media just before she started her United Cup singles match Monday, hoping to add context to her recent comments about American tennis fans.

The issue was clearly a distraction and the match didn’t go well for the No. 4-ranked Guaff, who lost the first five games and struggled in a 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-0 loss to No. 42 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in Perth.

It gave Spain a 1-0 lead over the defending champion U.S. team in the Group A contest. But then Taylor Fritz saved a match point on the way to winning the men’s singles and Gauff combined with Christian Harrison in the mixed doubles to clinch the contest for the Americans.

“I‘m going to clarify because people are dragging this out of context,” Gauff said in a pre-match morning social media post, referring to the “worst” comments she made earlier at the tournament comparing support for players from smaller countries with the kind of support American players receive on foreign soil.

Gauff said she wasn’t expecting fans to travel to tournaments specifically to support their compatriots, but instead was talking broadly about the audible and visible support at events — other than the U.S. Open — that attracted American tennis fans.

“I was asked and it was simply an observation I noticed about other countries vs. mine that is all,” she said. “Nevertheless I am grateful for any support no matter how big or small it is.”

In a clip of the news conference posted on X, Gauff said: “I feel like we’re definitely in the tennis department the worst when it comes to that.”

She added that at previous team events she’d noticed that players from other countries get more animated support from their fans than the American tennis players do, but attributed that to the U.S. sports fans having so many successful teams and athletes to support.

Gauff said there was always good support for the Americans from fans who travel to the Australian Open in Melbourne, “but I would like to see some more Americans if we make it to Sydney (United Cup finals) in Sydney than there were last year.”

After Monday’s match, Bouzas Maneiro acknowledged the crowd support she received in Perth.

“Thank you for the atmosphere. It was amazing,” she said in an on court TV interview. “I just felt the support. I saw flags, Spain, Spanish flags there. Thankyou so much.”

Quarterfinals

The U.S. team is 2-0 after wins over Spain and Argentina and has clinched a spot in the quarterfinals.

It was close call against Spain. Fritz, struggling with knee pain, produced a 7-6 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (6) win over No. 38 Jaume Munar. He missed two match points on Munar’s serve in the 12th game of the third set and then saved one in the tiebreaker before sealing the win to level the contest.

Gauff and Harrison won the doubles 7-6 (5), 6-0 and finished the session signing autographs and posing for photographs with fans, including some waving the American flags.