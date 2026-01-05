‘She took care of me’: LeBron James credits 11-year-old daughter Zhuri for simple, yet stylish gameday fit

Is the youngest member of the James family a budding stylist?

LeBron James pulled up to Sunday’s game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies decked out in a Better Gift Shop x #Roots x Motown Records 60th anniversary jacket, a cream colored beanie, blue denim jeans and a pair of Nike sneakers. It’s not the first time James has worn the $900 jacket, but the entire fit pieced together? A Zhuri Nova James original.

When asked on the way to the locker room who styled him, James beamed, “This is courtesy of Zhuri Nova Ann Marie James. She took care of me today.”

The fit has drawn rave reviews on the NBA’s Instagram page, with one comment saying, “No shade but, that’s the best fit I’ve ever seen [LeBron] in.”

According to the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Zhuri asked her dad on several occasions to style him for one of his games and he finally obliged.

“She asked me the other day, she said, ‘Dad, can I get you dressed for one of your games?’ I said, ‘Yup, you got it on Sunday,'” James said while walking through the venue, imitating her excitement. “She said, ‘Really?’ I’m like, ‘Yup. All yours.’ So, she took care of me.”

The look gave the Lakers some luck on Sunday night as the team defeated the Grizzlies 120-114. James, 41, notched 26 points to go along with 10 assists and seven rebounds.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 12: (L-R) LeBron James, winner of Best Record-Breaking Performance, Bryce James, Zhuri James, Savannah James, and Bronny James attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Compared to her older brothers, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., 21, and Bryce James, 18, who have taken to basketball the same way their dad did, Zhuri has emerged as a talented volleyball player. In an Instagram post uploaded by mom Savannah, Zhuri can be seen rocking the No. 6 while taking promotional photos.

“Volleyball SZN 🏐💙 Let’s go baby!!💪🏾” she captioned the post.

LeBron hasn’t shied away from celebrating his daughter’s athletic exploits. In 2023, the then 8-year-old took to the volleyball court, and LeBron was on hand, proud of his little girl.

“Another One in the making! Uh-Oh 😱!!” he captioned an Instagram post of him filming Zhuri in action. “Let’s Gooooooo Munchin!! @allthingszhuri got NEXT!! 🏐 VIBES!! #JamesGang👑 #ZTheWarriorPrincess👸🏾”