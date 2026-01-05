Trump’s grudge over Nobel Peace Prize is reportedly why he didn’t back Venezuelan opposition leader Machado

President Donald Trump surprised many in Venezuela when he declined to throw his support behind the Latin American country’s opposition leader, María Corina Machado, following the United States’ capture and removal of authoritarian President Nicolás Maduro. Trump’s refusal to back Machado as Venezuela’s interim leader reportedly stems from a grudge he holds against her for accepting the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize — an award the president repeatedly campaigned for.

According to The Washington Post, the Trump White House views Machado’s decision to accept the Nobel Peace Prize rather than declaring that Trump deserved it more as an “ultimate sin.”

“If she had turned it down and said, ‘I can’t accept it because it’s Donald Trump’s,’ she’d be the president of Venezuela today,” a source close to the White House told The Washington Post.

On Oct. 10, 2025, the Norwegian Nobel Institute awarded the coveted international prize to Machado for her efforts to topple Maduro’s years-long authoritarian rule. The Venezuelan opposition leader was praised as a “brave and committed champion of peace” who “keeps the flame of democracy burning during a growing darkness.”

Trump has for years expressed his desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize, much to the chagrin of his critics who say he is a leader of chaos and lawlessness. However, after returning to office last year, President Trump has managed to temporarily end several conflicts, including Israel’s military conflict in Gaza, the Congo-Rwandan war, and the conflict between Pakistan and India.

Perhaps recognizing Trump’s very public campaign for the award, Machado dedicated her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump for his “decisive support for our cause.”

However, Machado’s praise of Trump was not enough to appease the U.S. president. During his Saturday press conference following the U.S. strikes in Venezuela, Trump told reporters, “I think it would be very tough for her to be the leader. She doesn’t have the support within or the respect within the country. She’s a very nice woman, but she doesn’t have the respect.”

Associates of Machado told the Post they were caught off guard by Trump’s remarks. In an open letter, Machado applauded Trump’s capture of Maduro.

“What was meant to happen is happening,” she wrote. However, she urged her supporters to be “ready” to “assert our mandate and take power.”

“Let us remain vigilant, active, and organized until the democratic transition is complete. A transition that needs ALL of us,” she said.