Myha’la reveals she married actor Armando Rivera a year ago

Actress Myha’la is officially off the market.

The 29-year-old star, born Myha’la Herrold, revealed on Monday, Jan. 5, that she and fellow actor Armando Rivera quietly tied the knot a year ago.

“One year of marriage,” she wrote in the caption of a joint Instagram post, which featured a carousel of intimate moments from their wedding day.

The images offered a warm glimpse into the celebration: the newlyweds beaming in their wedding looks, tender moments from the ceremony—including a sweet kiss—and snapshots with close friends, family, and a pair of Siamese cats. The setting appeared to be a candlelit home adorned with white florals, creating a cozy, romantic atmosphere. For the occasion, Myha’la wore a white, sheer halter-neck midi dress paired with a sheer floral shawl, lace gloves, a matching veil, and strappy heels, while Rivera opted for a classic black suit with a crisp white shirt and black loafers.

“Sos if this is how you’re finding out, promise we didn’t tell most everyone,” the “Industry” star added with a kissing-face emoji. “Endlessly grateful to our friends and family for helping make this day so very magical.”

Myha’la Herrold and Armando Rivera attend Day One of the 2024 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The surprise announcement comes about a year and a half after the couple revealed their engagement in July 2024, sharing a snap off their matching chunky silver rings on Instagram.

“It’s clipped for the rest of yall! Soz!!! <333 I love you @rivmando forever!” the actress wrote at the time.

The pair’s love story dates back to late 2020, when Rivera first messaged Myha’la on Instagram during the height of the pandemic, the “Bodies Bodies Bodies” star told W Magazine in 2023. What began as a simple congratulatory note turned into an unexpected Zoom call for a journalism class assignment—and quickly revealed undeniable chemistry. After weeks of FaceTime dates, they met in person in January 2021, despite warnings from friends to be cautious.

Trusting her instincts paid off.

“We were inseparable from then on,” she said.