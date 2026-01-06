‘Oh this is really forever’: Coco Jones reflects on signing her ‘biggest contract ever…marriage’

Coco Jones is getting ready to sign the ‘biggest contract’ ever…marriage. Last year, the “ICU” singer was a proud member of the cohort of Black women who were loved out loud, as she celebrated her engagement to her NBA star, Donovan Mitchell.

As Jones reflected on the “indescribable” romance of her proposal, the singer and actress admits that her mind is now thinking about the serious commitment that is marriage.

“I think about my life so much like business, and I’m like, ‘Girl, you got to stop. This is the biggest contract I’ve ever signed.’ You know what I’m saying? This is a real-life, forever commitment,” she told People magazine. “I talk about forever, I sing about forever, and then I’m like, ‘Oh, this really forever. Okay, word up, word up.'”

“It’s exciting, it’s intimidating, and it’s just powerful,” she added, reflecting on the “mix of emotions” that came with her engagement.

But ultimately Jones, like Mitchell, describes their relationship as “a blessing.” After two years of dating privately, the couple shocked fans when they announced their engagement in July 2025.

“Man, that’s my dog. I love her to death. She’s amazing. She’s an amazing human being. She brings me peace,” Mitchell said of his soon-to-be wife in a press conference. “She’s a special human. And you see it in her work, and to be able to call her my fiancée, my wife, is a blessing. So, I’m grateful.”

Despite working in opposing fields, Jones says their work ethic and commitment to their craft is part of the what makes their relationship work. Just as sports fans have spotted Jones courtside at her fiancé’s games, the Cleveland Cavaliers star was by her side during most of her tour performances.

“It’s a blessing to have somebody who also gives a lot to their career and to their brand,” Jones explained. “Sometimes in friendships, I’d be like, ‘I’m so sorry. I just gave all of myself, and I ain’t got anything else.’ And I feel like sometimes people don’t understand that. They’re like, ‘Girl, what? You’re doing your job. I’m doing my job. What are you talking about?'”

“We both go really hard for the things we love, and they’re demanding careers,” she continued. “I feel like we speak a different language that makes me really feel seen. And he’s my biggest cheerleader, so I feel like I’m never able to doubt myself in his presence. It’s just not going down like that.”

Beyond reflecting on the gravity of marriage, the “ICU” singer thinks about their wedding plans “quite often”, regardless of how busy she is. And just as she’s maintained a high level of privacy surrounding her personal life while navigating a career in the public eye, Jones plans to adopt the same mentality with her wedding.

“I’m not trying to do a viral wedding. If it was up to me, y’all wouldn’t know,” she shared. “But I have to give a little because that ain’t right. It’s mostly going to be private and intimate, and with a sprinkle of sharing is caring.”