Paris Jackson opens up about the ‘very, very, very hard’ reality of battling addiction and mental health issues

As everyone continues to do their New Year’s reflections, Paris Jackson offered a sobering glimpse into the reality of battling an addiction and fighting to be sober.

On Jan. 7, Paris Jackson will be celebrating 7 years of sobriety. While the 27-year-old is honoring that accomplishment, she also shared a candid post with her Instagram followers this week about her journey. Posting a reel of miscellaneous clips from moments in her life, Jackson captioned the post:

“Getting sober ain’t always the indication that life is perfect. A few years in, it all got very, very hard for what felt like an eternity. And I didn’t have the same survival skills I was used to having to cope. I had to learn to live life on life’s terms.”

In the post, Jackson revealed that she’s been dealing with treatment-resistant major depressive disorder, as well as Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and complex post-traumatic stress disorder (CPTSD), which experts say can emerge in people who experience chronic trauma.

Through the years, Jackson has been very open about her sobriety journey. Last year, while accepting an award at the Friendly House Awards Luncheon, she explained how this experience not only changed her mindset but also her life.

“I didn’t just get my life back,” she explained, per E! News. “I got a better one. I say it’s funny, I feel like getting sober was like getting into a car accident because everything I shoved in the back seat moved forward on impact and today I’m learning to navigate life on life’s terms.”

At the conclusion of her Instagram post, Jackson shared a message to anyone struggling with addiction, mental health, and everything in between: “You’re not alone. Hang in there and if no one’s told you they love you today, i love you.”