SZA, The Weeknd, Telfar, and more join ‘Freedom for Sudan’ fundraiser

Want to hang out with SZA? You may have the opportunity, as she and other Black artists and creators are coming together to raise money for Sudanese nonprofits.

From today until January 12, an online auction called “Freedom for Sudan” is taking place, “bringing together the most generous greats across music, fashion, food, and film.” Items and experiences include a merchandise bundle or time spent with SZA, a portrait done by Pink Pantheress, and two free tickets from any of The Weeknd’s upcoming shows. According to the organization’s social media, 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to organizations like the Sudanese American Physicians Association and Mattar Blue Movement.

Other artists supporting the event include Central Cee, Olivia Rodrigo, Kelela, Dave, and MIKE.

British Vogue associate features writer Amel Mukhtar is an organizer on the fundraiser and has written about the crisis in Sudan for the magazine. She is also joined by her former editor-in-chief, Edward Enniful, who is auctioning off a signed copy of his new publication, 72 Magazine.

Not only are performers joining in, the Black-owned brand Telfar, known for its vegan leather shopping bags, is contributing unreleased items for the highest bidder. Sudanese Kitchen and Jazz Cafe, both based in London, England, are also auctioning off exclusive prizes.

In the last two years of civil war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the people of Sudan have suffered famine, displacement, and devastating loss. According to the United Nations, over 500,000 people have been killed, 12.5 million have been forcibly displaced, and 30.4 million are in need of humanitarian assistance.

In November, reports of satellite imagery showing large swaths of land covered in bodies and blood stains in el-Fasher gave a much more visceral glimpse into the devastation.

The Freedom for Sudan calls itself a “new initiative to support the people in Sudan in their mission to end the violence and exploitation and rebuild with a civilian government.” The auction opened today at 11 a.m. GMT and closes next Monday at 11 p.m. GMT.