Tyler Perry shocks fans with cast changes ahead of ‘Sistas’ season 10

Tyler Perry’s hit show “Sistas” is known for shaking things up, from unexpected plot twists to extended pregnancies (if you know, you know). However, this week, the creator gave fans whiplash with the release of the season 10 trailer and poster, which omitted two of the series regulars.

When BET announced the show’s return on January 9th, fans quickly noticed stars Ebony Obsidian (who played Karen) & Novi Brown (who played Sabrina) were excluded from the “Sistas” season 10 images and preview.

In the new season of the fan-favorite drama, fans can expect to dive back into the lives of Andi Barnes (KJ Smith), Fatima (Crystal Renee Hayslett), Zac (Devale Ellis), and Danni (Mignon Von), while also meeting new characters. Jordan Coleman joins the cast as Cheyenne Barnes—Andi’s sister—and viral Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin expands her acting career playing Madison Truitt, a driven entrepreneur with a bold and layered personality.

Wait so Tyler Perry really killed Sabrina off the show. Moved Karen away.. and added two new sistas! — Chanel 🤎 (@NamirahChanel) January 5, 2026

Wait a damn minute if you ever did peloton tell my why tunde is now a regular in Tyler Perry sistas !!! — B💋 (@Just_brittney_) January 5, 2026

As reported by Deadline, Brown has officially exited the show. Meanwhile, it is still unclear whether or not Obsidian will appear in the upcoming season to conclude her storyline.

Reaching a 10th season is a significant milestone that speaks to the incredible connection Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’ has forged with our audience,” Louis Carr, President of BET told the outlet. “We are profoundly grateful for our enduring partnership with Tyler Perry, whose vision continues to deliver compelling, must-watch television, and we are equally proud of the amazing talent, both returning and new, who bring these dynamic characters to life.”

While fans have shared their mixed reactions online, Perry is confident viewers will “be invested in every plot line, every character” this season, which he says “will not disappoint.”

“The longevity of ‘Sistas’ is a testament to the incredible audience who has so deeply connected to the show,” he added. “As always, we’ve got some big surprises, twists, and turns.”

“Tyler Perry‘s Sistas” Season 10 premiere on January 7 at 9 p.m.