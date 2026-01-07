Saquon Barkley wants to be a champion beyond football, starting with blood donation

Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley gives his all on and off the field. And now he hopes to inspire his teammates and future generations to do the same with his new partnership with the American Red Cross. In honor of National Blood Donor Month, the Super Bowl champion is encouraging his friends, family, and fans to donate blood.

“I’m always trying to show and teach my kids how to be better and how to help others, so this has been a prime example of that,” he told People magazine. “[I want] be a champion on and off the field.”

Before teaming up with the non-profit organization, Barkley recalls giving blood once in college.

“That was the only time I had ever been asked to give until the Red Cross reached out recently, “he shared. “Both times it’s been a no-brainer,” he adds. “When you realize how giving blood can make an impact on in a person’s life, especially someone with cancer – that really hits home for me. And to know my most recent donation went to a cancer patient right here in Philadelphia — it’s a beautiful thing.”

Now, the father of two and Eagles running back hopes his actions inspire others, particularly his teammates, to see the beauty in donating blood.

“I’ve been talking to the guys about it, and some have newly donated while others have been an ongoing donor,” he explained. “It’s wild because only 3 out of 100 Americans donate blood, so we need to make a difference and be the change.”

In addition to focusing on service off the field, Barkley and the Eagles are preparing for another postseason push as they prepare for a “wild card” round this weekend, which could put them back in the running for the Super Bowl. In the meantime, the Eagles star and the Red Cross are giving fans a reason to get involved. Those who donate blood will have the opportunity to win a ticket to Super Bowl LX