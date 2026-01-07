Hundreds protest in Minneapolis after ICE officer kills Renee Nicole Macklin Good

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and killed a Minneapolis motorist on Wednesday — a shooting that federal officials claimed was an act of self-defense but that the city’s mayor described as “reckless” and unnecessary.

A hospital record obtained by The Associated Press identified the woman as 37-year-old Renae Macklin-Good, though business records spelled her name as Renee Nicole Macklin Good. Calls and messages to the woman’s family were not immediately returned.

In social media accounts, Macklin Good described herself as a “Poet and writer and wife and mom” who was from Colorado and currently “experiencing Minneapolis,” and displayed a pride flag emoji. A profile picture shows her smiling and holding a young child against her cheek.

Her killing quickly drew a crowd of hundreds of angry protesters. This is at least the fifth death to result from the aggressive U.S. immigration crackdown President Donald Trump’s administration launched last year.

Renae Macklin-Good (Facebook/ODU English Department)

The child of the woman killed has lost both biological parents

Court records show that Renee Nicole Macklin Good had previously been married to a man named Timmy Ray Macklin, who died in 2023 at age 36.

The man’s father, Timmy Ray Macklin Sr., told the Minnesota Star Tribune that his son and Macklin Good had a child together who is now 6 years old.

“There’s nobody else in his life,” Macklin Sr. told the paper.

Donna Ganger, the deceased woman’s mother, told the newspaper that the family was notified of the death late Wednesday morning.

“That’s so stupid” that she was killed, Ganger told the newspaper. “She was probably terrified.”

Asked about protesters challenging ICE officers, Ganger said her daughter was “not part of anything like that at all.”