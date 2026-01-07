Woman shot dead by ICE agent in Minneapolis amid Trump escalation, blocks away from where George Floyd was murdered

An unarmed woman is reportedly dead after she was shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis amid escalating tensions in the Minnesota city, where the Trump administration has scaled its immigration enforcement amid President Donald Trump‘s targeting of Somali immigrants.

The details surrounding the Wednesday morning incident remain unclear as crowds of residents expressed outrage on the streets following the shooting, which the Department of Homeland Security justified, alleging the woman “weaponized her vehicle” and attempted to “run over” law enforcement officers “in an attempt to kill them.”

According to witnesses and preliminary reporting, the yet to be identified 37-year-old woman, who is reportedly a U.S. citizen, was shot in the face while inside her vehicle. Video footage of the shooting shows the vehicle appearing to drive away from a group of law enforcement agents.

Before conducting a thorough investigation, the Homeland Security Department described the incident as “an act of domestic terrorism.”

However, local elected officials are pointing the finger at the Trump administration for its escalation in the Minneapolis, where 2,000 federal agents have been deployed to crackdown on immigration. The administration described their presence as the largest federal immigration enforcement operation ever carried out in the United States.

“I’m following news of a reported shooting of a legal observer by ICE agents in South Minneapolis. I’ll continue to monitor the situation closely and will update as soon as I receive information. ICE must stop terrorizing our communities and leave our city,” said U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who has become a frequent target of President Trump, who has called her and Somali Americans in Minnesota “garbage.”

After seeing video footage of the shooting, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said during a news conference that the Trump administration’s claim that the shooting out of self-defense was “bulls–t.”

“This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed,” he said. The mayor added, “To ICE, get the f–k out of Minneapolis!”

“This is nothing short of terrifying. We need full transparency and answers as to why a federal agent opened fire!” wrote civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who famously represented the family of George Floyd, who was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020. Wednesday’s shooting occurred just blocks away from where Floyd was killed.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement that his public safety team is working to gather information about the ICE-related shooting. “We will share information as we learn more. In the meantime, I ask folks to remain calm,” he said.

Walz on Monday announced that he would not seek re-election for a third time amid a fraud scandal in Minneapolis. More than 90 individuals, mostly from the Somali community, have been charged for alleged fraud of federal funds–an issue that has been under investigation for years, including during the Biden administration.

Members of the Somali community have condemned Trump and his administration for targeting them as a whole for actions taken by individuals.

Mayor Frey urged members of the community to remain calm over the shooting, arguing that the Trump administration would use any violent actions as an excuse to further escalate tensions.

“We are going to meet that injustice with constitutional justice ourselves, and we’re going to make sure that in this very difficult moment, we do not take the bait that these ICE agents are trying to create, and that the federal government…they want us to respond in a way that creates a military occupation in our city,” said Frey. “They want an excuse to come in and show the kind of force that will create more chaos and more despair.”