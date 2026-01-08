‘Her voice mattered. Her work mattered’: Chef-turned-TV personality Elle Simone Scott dies of ovarian cancer at 49

After a long battle with ovarian cancer, “America’s Test Kitchen” alum Chef Elle Simone Scott has died at 49 years old.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we share that our beloved colleague and friend, Elle Simone Scott, has passed away,” America’s Test Kitchen wrote on Instagram, confirming the news. “We are still finding our words as we mourn the loss of an incredible human.⁠ Elle brought warmth and a vibrant spirit to everything she did and will leave a lasting mark on us as well as the millions of cooks who welcomed her into their homes.”

Born Lashawnda Sherise Simone Scott, the Detroit native demonstrated that anything is possible through her journey, both on and off camera. A social worker turned chef, Scott began her career behind the scenes as a culinary stylist at Food Network. In 2016, she became the first Black woman to join the popular PBS show “America’s Test Kitchen.” Over the years, she became an influential voice in the food TV space, taking on multiple roles as host, editor, cook, and advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion within the industry through her organization SheChef.

“Chef Elle Simone Scott was a friend, a force, and a trailblazer. She showed up with excellence, generosity, and deep love for food and community,” her friend and fellow chef Carla Phall wrote in a tribute on social media. “At America’s Test Kitchen, Elle helped open doors that had long been closed—becoming one of the first Black women audiences saw in the test kitchen, and doing so with grace, authority, and joy.”

“She didn’t just test recipes; she changed what representation looked like in food media,” she added. “Her voice mattered. Her work mattered. She mattered.”

Beyond the culinary world, Scott was an advocate for ovarian cancer research, serving on the board for the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. First diagnosed with ovarian cancer in September 2016, Scott used her platform to encourage healthy eating and exercise. And even when the tumor reemerged in 2020, the chef maintained a positive attitude.

“I’m not an ovarian cancer survivor, I’m a thriver,” Scott told the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in 2023. “Every day has its challenges, and some are much tougher than others, but overall, my life is good because of the steps I’ve taken to live within the boundaries of cancer. My goal is to help other women do the same, and to recognize the warning signs earlier than I did.”

As a chef, media personality, advocate and proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Scott served as an inspiration to many. In the words of Chef Hall: “We honor you, Elle.

Your legacy lives on in every kitchen you inspired and every cook who finally saw themselves reflected back.”

Rest in peace.