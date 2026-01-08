James Bernard, founding editor of ‘The Source’ and co-founder of ‘XXL,’ dies



Legendary hip-hop journalist, editor, and media executive James Bernard — a founding editorial force behind “The Source” and co-founder of “XXL” magazine — has died. Bernard, widely recognized as one of the architects who helped transform hip-hop journalism into a respected cultural force, played a pivotal role in shaping how the genre was covered and understood during its ascent from underground movement to global phenomenon.

In 1988, Bernard was one of four Harvard students (along with David Mays, Jonathan Shecter, and Ed Young) who created “The Source” magazine, first as a newsletter, a moment detailed in a Pitchfork story titled “How a Group of Journalists Turned Hip-Hop into a Literary Movement.” Bernard would eventually become co-editor-in-chief of the storied publication. He’d later leave the magazine, in 1994, along with a group of senior editors over internal disputes about business practices and editorial independence.

Bernard and fellow editor Reginald Dennis would go on to co-found “XXL” in 1997.

On Wednesday, Roots drummer and documentary filmmaker Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson paid tribute to Bernard on Instagram, crediting him for his role in shaping the standards by which hip-hop music is judged:

“At the center of those debates stood James Bernard who oversaw their record reviews,” Questlove wrote. “They were GOSPEL. He taught me that taste is subjective, that regionalism matters, and that criticism—done right—can sharpen your ear and your purpose. Ironically, Do You Want More??!!! became the last review he oversaw in that era.”

“James helped shepherd hip-hop from skepticism to seriousness, from novelty to culture,” Questlove concluded his caption. “This loss hits deep for everyone who learned how to listen through his words. Rest In Beats Sir.”

While he’s best known for his foundational work with “The Source” and “XXL,” Bernard’s byline also appeared in “The New York Times,” “The Village Voice,” and “Entertainment Weekly,” penning stories that helped increase hip-hop’s footprint. Still, his own writing career reached beyond the genre. In 1994 he co-authored “The New Book of Rock Lists” alongside Dave Marsh.

A Harvard Law School grad, Bernard would later serve as national field director for the Hip-Hop Political Convention, working to mobilize young voters across the country. He was also the executive coordinator of the Project Forum on Race and Democracy, an initiative established by the Rockefeller Foundation.

“AllHipHop” first reported the news. No further information regarding the cause of death is currently available. There is also no public information about Bernard’s age or date of birth.

The comments section of Questlove’s IG post drew numerous tributes from Bernard’s friends and colleagues:

“Another staple of iconic raw history we salute you,” DJ Premier wrote. “RIP James.”

“What a legendary legacy,” writer Rob Kenner stated. “Let’s not forget that he took a stand for editorial integrity and journalistic independence—values that are still under threat to this day. Condolences to his family. 🙏”

“A warm, kind hearted man who was so giving of his time and energy,” shared in remembrance. “My condolences to his family, who he loved so dearly. May you RIP.”