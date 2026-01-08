Jasmine Crockett tearfully condemns Republicans after ICE shooting: ‘I remember when Charlie Kirk got killed’

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett delivered a tearful plea to Republicans in Congress following the tragic death of Renee Good by the hands of an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

During a Thursday markup hearing for the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary, Crockett opened up about her exasperation with her colleagues on the other side of the aisle, who were advancing a handful of bills targeting immigrants and eliminating cash bail.

“It is so hard to sit here sometimes because I didn’t come to Congress to write laws or to do things that are hurting people. I’m just asking if there’s any decency or heart or courage on that side of the aisle,” said the 44-year-old Texas congresswoman and U.S. Senate candidate.

Referring to Good, a 37-year-old legal observer who was shot in the head by an ICE agent identified as Jonathan Ross, an emotional Crockett remarked, “The fact that a woman was killed, she was shot in her head, and y’all are pretending like nothing happened.”

She continued, “I remember when Charlie Kirk got killed. …Do you remember what our response was? Our response wasn’t to sit there and pretend like it was OK.”

Crockett suggested that Republicans are taking the side of the ICE agent at the expense of justice and the humanity of Renee Good because Ross has a “badge.” She asserted, “The last time I checked, allegedly, no one is above the law.”

“Can y’all not just have a little bit of courage and humanity? I am asking if there is anyone that will stand for the very people that elected us and sent us to Congress,” she added.

The bills being marked up during the Judiciary Committee on Thursday addressed things like requiring federal contractors to participate in an E-verify program to ensure the employment verification of immigrant workers; and eliminating federal grant money from states and local governments that limit the use of cash bail.

“You tell us things like, well, the immigrants are bad, and so we got to get all these bills, because the immigrants are the ones that are causing the harm they’re bringing the crime,” said Crockett. “It is this administration that is bringing crime to your streets. That’s what’s happening.”