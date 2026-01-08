Los Angeles community seeks justice for Black man killed by off-duty ICE agent on New Years Eve

A family in Northridge, Los Angeles, entered the New Year with a lot of questions as they grieved the death of their loved one, Keith Porter. Porter, a 43-year-old father of two, was reportedly shot and killed by an off-duty ICE agent on New Year’s Eve.

“We want to recognize that one of the worst imaginable injustices has been committed, and there will be time for us to protest,” Melina Abdullah, a co-director of Black Lives Matter Grassroots, said during a vigil, per the Los Angeles Times. “This is a time for grief. … We are not going to be quiet.”

The incident occurred after Porter fired celebratory New Year’s gunshots into the air outside of his apartment complex, a dangerous, but common practice that authorities across the country have warned against. However, unbeknownst to Porter, an ICE agent living close by heard the gunshots, which he believed to be an “active shooter threat.”

“What should have been an arrest and possible citation has turned into a death sentence and potentially cold-blooded murder from an ICE agent who was not equipped to handle the situation,” said Jamal Tooson, the Porter family’s attorney, claiming that multiple people at the complex were firing guns, but “only one was murdered.”

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the unnamed ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officer heard the gunshots, which he claims “grew progressively louder, indicating to the officer that whoever was firing a gun was approaching his apartment.”

“On December 31st, an off-duty ICE Officer bravely responded to an active shooter situation at his apartment complex,” DHS said in a statement. “In order to protect his life and that of others, he was forced to defensively use his weapon and exchanged gunfire with the shooter.”

When the officer left his apartment to “investigate,” he reportedly took his “ICE-authorized firearm.” When he stepped outside, DHS says he “encountered a male subject armed with what appeared to be a long rifle.”

“The ICE officer identified himself as law enforcement. In response, the individual pointed his weapon at the ICE officer. The officer ordered the subject to put the weapon down,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a separate statement. “When the subject refused to comply, the officer fired defensively with his service weapon at the subject to disarm him. The subject fired at least three rounds at the officer.”

However, neighbors reportedly told Tooson that they did not hear the ICE agent identify himself. Now, the victim’s family and local advocate groups are calling for justice and accountability.

“That is far from the truth,” Adrian Metoyer, Porter’s best friend, told the Los Angeles Times reacting to DHS’ statement. “I can’t even fathom that idea of him being looked at in a negative light. Calling the officer a hero, before any investigation had been conducted … this is ridiculous.”

“If I could say anything to the ICE agent, it’s that you’re a murderer. You stole my cousin from me. You stole their father from them,” said Jsane’ Tyler, Porter’s cousin, to ABC News. “You stole a Black man off the planet that God ordained to live and thrive. You stole a human life, and you need to pay for it.”

The Los Angeles Police Department and County District Attorney’s office are reportedly investigating the incident.