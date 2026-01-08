Muni Long files counter lawsuit against former managers, claims they forced her into mental health facility

Muni Long, born Priscilla Renea Hamilton, says her former managers forced her to spend five days in a mental health facility instead of receiving the medical treatment she needed during a lupus flare-up. In recently filed court documents, the “Made For Me” singer addressed previous allegations brought forward by her ex-managers, Chaka Zulu and Jeff Dixon, who previously accused her of being in “breach of contract.”

In October 2025, Zulu and Dixon filed a legal claim through their management company, Ebony Son Entertainment, claiming that Long owes them over $600,000 in “unpaid commissions.” In 2023, Long reportedly met with the brothers and business partners during Essence Festival, where she allegedly agreed to pay them 20% of all her gross revenue and reimburse the pair for all management-related expenses. Though the songstress honored the promise for a year, in October 2024, she reportedly stopped all payments after becoming “unhappy” with the amount of fees. She ultimately severed ties with Ebony Son in January 2025.

“Defendant Priscilla Renea Hamilton is publicly known as the musical artist ‘Muni Long’ but her less well-known performances are as a serial grifter,” Zulu and Dixon’s lawsuit read, per Billboard. “After taking the benefit of plaintiff’s elite and highly sought-after management services for more than a year, Muni Long shamelessly reneged on her promises to pay plaintiff the agreed-upon, customary percentage of revenue she earned, and only earned because plaintiff assisted in obtaining those engagements.”

Long’s team, which previously called the claims “unfounded” said its “deeply unfortunate that the matter could not be resolved privately and professionally,” after reportedly offering settlements. Now, the singer’s legal team has filed a counter lawsuit asserting that she has no obligations to the managers and argues that they are actually liable for violating their fiduciary duties and deliberately causing her emotional harm. In March 2024, the “Hrs & Hrs” singer claims that Zulu and Dixon forced her to spend five days at the Cleveland Clinic Indian River Behavioral Health Center, where she was “isolated and experienced excruciating pain and mental anguish from being forced to remain in a mental health facility instead of having her lupus condition treated.”

“As a result of being placed in the wrong facility, Hamilton did not receive correct medical care, which had a long-term negative effect on her health. Neither Zulu nor Dixon visited or attempted to contact Hamilton while she was hospitalized,” the countersuit added, as reported by Billboard. “Zulu and Dixon continually failed to satisfy the rudimentary functions of a personal manager in the music industry.”

Now Long and her legal team are reportedly seeking an undisclosed amount of financial damages