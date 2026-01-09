Donnie McClurkin breaks silence on sexual assault allegations: ‘I will be vindicated’

Donnie McClurkin has broken his silence after an explosive lawsuit filed against him last week accused him of coercion and sexual assault.

After denying the allegations through his attorney, the 66-year-old Grammy-winning gospel singer and pastor took to Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 7, to address the mounting controversy — and claimed he will be “vindicated.”

“With all humility, faith, and deep respect for Christ and this global gospel music and ministry community which has shaped my life, my calling, and my character; I address this letter,” he began.

“Many of you are aware of the profane allegations of sexual assault/rape and coercion that have been recently lodged against me. I want to state clearly and unequivocally that these allegations are contrived and untrue,” he continued. “I understand the weight of such false claims, especially in our community rooted in faith, trust, and the teachings of Jesus Christ. And Sexual violence, in any form, is a real and painful reality for many and not to be used frivolously. True Survivors deserve to be heard, protected, and supported! At the same time, the TRUTH matters! And the TRUTH has not been told~!”

McClurkin went on to urge people not to rush to judgment.

“And though I know many have already formed their opinions based on initial belief and controversy as we are apt to do with something of this false nature… I ask that this community exercises patience and trust in God’s timing for the truth to fully come to light,” he wrote.

He added how he always tried to conduct himself with “integrity, transparency, godly care, and responsibility in the fulfillment of my Christian life and duties.” He then stressed that the allegations that he took advantage of anyone or misused his position of power and influence are “emphatically untrue.”

“My love for and walk with Christ means everything to me and is deeply sensitive and sacred…I live to please Him… which is why it is essential that the facts be established carefully, responsibly, and fairly,” he continued. “Although I have NOT yet been SERVED with the official legal complaint, I am proactively cooperating fully with the appropriate processes and will vigorously defend to the fullest against this defamatory and baseless lawsuit. I am confident that when the truth is fully known, I will be vindicated.”

He then closed his statement by asking his followers to pray for the accuser, “seriously and sincerely.”

On Friday, Jan. 2, a lawsuit filed in New York County Supreme Court accused McClurkin of years of coercion and sexual assault during the late 2000s and early 2010s. The plaintiff, Giuseppe Corletto — a former personal assistant and congregant at McClurkin’s Perfecting Faith Church in Long Island — alleges the pastor attempted to counsel him about his homosexuality while also exploiting it by coercing him into acts he did not want to do.

According to the lawsuit, McClurkin sent an email to Corletto apologizing for a prior incident, in which he described himself as “a desperate dirty ‘old man’.”

Corletto stated in the suit that finding that email left him feeling “vindicated,” and reassured him that he didn’t make it up — especially as he had begun to convince himself otherwise.