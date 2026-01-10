Jason Lee cleared, but questions linger after Stockton’s $50,000 ‘Wild ’N Out’ probe

A $50,000 taxpayer-funded investigation has cleared Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee of any legal or ethical violations tied to a 2025 stop of “Wild ‘N Out” in the city, but the findings have done little to quiet political tensions at City Hall.

An independent review conducted by Hanson Bridgette LLP found that Lee did not abuse his authority, misuse city funds, or exert improper influence over city staff in connection with the May 24, 2025, comedy show, according to FOX 40. The firm concluded that Lee also had no improper financial interest and was not required to recuse himself from related discussions.

The controversy surfaced months after the event, when Lee was accused in August 2025 of leveraging his relationships with celebrities — including Nick Cannon — to push city staff to bend policies in support of the show. Lee publicly rejected those claims, saying the production came to Stockton as a personal favor aimed at elevating the city’s cultural profile.

“Nick and the Wild ‘N Out team came to Stockton as a favor to me — to turn this city up and prove that we deserve world-class partnerships,” Lee said at the time, adding that criticism of city staff was “beyond disappointing.”

Despite those denials, the issue escalated in December when Mayor Christina Fugazi moved to expand an investigation into Lee’s involvement, including his participation in discussions surrounding the probe itself. The Stockton City Council voted 4–3 in favor of moving forward, with Fugazi joined by councilmembers Michele Padilla, Mariela Ponce, and Brando Villapudua. Lee, along with Michael Blower and Mario Enriquez, voted against the investigation.

Hanson Bridgette LLP’s final report, released Friday, found no violations of state law, the city charter, or ethics rules. However, investigators included a pointed caveat: while Lee’s actions met legal standards, ethical expectations can extend beyond what the law requires.

“The facts show that any personal interest was likely aligned with City interest,” the firm wrote. “At most, the facts reflect a possible lack of awareness of the need to consider ethical standards even when one’s personal interests are aligned with official duties.”

Lee responded to the findings by sharply criticizing the council’s decision to pursue the investigation, stating that he had tried to prevent taxpayers from spending $50,000 on what he described as a foregone conclusion.

“I tried my best to save the taxpayers from spending $50,000 to prove I was innocent, but the council clique voted otherwise,” Lee said.

Fugazi, for her part, has focused less on the legal clearance and more on the report’s ethical language. She has argued that Stockton residents deserve leadership that exceeds minimum standards, not merely meets them — a stance that suggests the political debate surrounding the investigation is far from over.

The Stockton City Council is scheduled to revisit the issue at its Jan. 12 meeting, where members are expected to discuss the investigation’s conclusions formally. While the probe may have closed the door on allegations of wrongdoing, it has opened a broader conversation about power, perception, and accountability — one that won’t be resolved by a legal finding alone.