Martin University, Indiana’s lone predominantly Black college, to shut down after nearly 50 years

A historically Black institution that has served underserved communities of Indianapolis, Indiana, for nearly five decades is closing its doors.

According to the EDU Ledger, Martin University, which had its accreditation stripped and later restored, will cease operations after a Board of Trustees vote due to what the school deemed “financial challenges.” The move comes days after the Higher Learning Commission recommended closing on Dec. 23, and the school had voluntarily resigned its accreditation.

Founded in 1977 by Reverend Father Boniface Hardin and Sister Jane Schilling, the school was established to help low-income and disenfranchised residents obtain higher education. According to its website, the school boasts over 1,500 alums. As of 2020, the college offered nine undergraduate programs and two graduate programs, with bachelor’s degrees available in courses ranging from business administration to religious studies. Master’s programs were available in community psychology and urban ministry.

“Without an endowment and given today’s political climate around higher education funding, this financial model is simply not sustainable,” the Board stated in a letter.

According to school officials, the financial strain stemmed from its mission-driven approach to serving students who lacked the financial means to attend other colleges. Many Martin students could not afford full tuition, which prompted the university to rely on grants, government support, and philanthropic donations. However, enrollment has dropped severely at the college, and with rising debt and no endowment to help support the mission, the Board ultimately voted to pause operations, leading to the school’s closure.

“The closing of our doors does not erase the impact of this institution, nor the community that built it,” the Board stated.

After news broke of the school’s closure, some students were left in limbo. Other universities, such as the University of Indianapolis and Marian University, have reached out and said they would match transfer credits and tuition costs for those who attended Martin.

“We’re trying to make sure those students realize their educational goals that they set out to do,” Chris Plouff, provost and vice president of UIndy, said.

The Board of Trustees stated that the school’s assets would be sold in an orderly manner to satisfy financial obligations to creditors and employees.

Alums from the school were disappointed with the news and vowed to be heard.

“We recognize the passion, grief, and even anger being expressed within the community,” the Board of Trustees wrote. “Those emotions are real and understandable. However, we ask for civility in both public and private discourse. Personal attacks do not honor Martin’s mission or legacy. The decision to close the university was made by the full Board of Trustees, collectively. The Board Chair and Executive Committee have led with integrity under extraordinarily difficult circumstances, and unfair targeting of any one individual must stop.”