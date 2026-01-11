Cuteness overload! The internet is gushing over a three-year-old meeting Mickey Mouse

A toddler’s trip to Disney’s Magic Kingdom park is a reminder that dreams can come true!

The internet is going crazy for a link-up between three-year-old Mali Valentine and his “boy” Mickey Mouse. The adorable video shows Mali starstruck upon seeing the iconic character. In the video posted by Disney fan Drew Smith, a.k.a. Drew the Disney Dude, he races up to Mickey for a big hug, followed by some high-fives (and some more hugging).

It was another viral clip that brought Mali to this moment. While watching a performance of “Disney on Ice,” his parents captured him becoming emotional when Mickey Mouse appeared on stage. Donning a denim ensemble with Mickey Mouse decals, he starts shouting, “That’s my boy!” which first makes his father, Marcus, laugh, before he realizes his son is excited to the point of tears.

The video, shared online by Mali’s mother, Diamonique, on Monday (January 5), received over a million likes and millions of views. In the caption, she tagged Disney and said her son and Mickey Mouse needed to “link up ASAP,” which didn’t go unnoticed by the company. Disney’s Instagram page commented, “We’re witnessing the creation of a core memory.” The page for “Disney on Ice” commented, telling Diamonique to check her DMs.

Diamonique has kept her followers updated on the events since, posting yesterday that Mali would be taking a trip to Disney World. Today, she posted a recap of their family pulling up to Magic Kingdom, clad in Mickey Mouse gear, and of course, included the moment everyone had been waiting for.

After getting his fill of hugs and high-fives, Mali even got to share his admiration for Mickey.

“I was crying when I seen you! I was so happy,” he said, likely referring to his “Disney on Ice” experience.

The meet ends with Mali telling Mickey he will miss him, and receiving a kiss on the cheek from his favorite mouse.