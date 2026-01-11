Teyana Taylor wins her first Golden Globe award!

Teyana Taylor is now a Golden Globe winner!

The actress won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in the Paul Thomas Anderson film, “One Battle After Another,” where she plays revolutionary leader Perfidia Beverly Hills. Her portrayal of the character has drawn critical acclaim, as well as much discussion about complex Black female characters.

Joining in on the discourse about Perfidia, Taylor said, “Showing what Black women go through, that’s a hard reality to accept. And this movie should spark debate, I always knew it would, because sometimes you just got to shake the table.”

Taylor, hilarious as always, began her speech by turning around and revealing her “party in the back,” a bedazzled thong.

She admitted that she almost didn’t write a speech because she didn’t think she would win, before thanking her family and loved ones, whom she called her “tribe” and “my grounding force.” She shouted out to her daughters, joking, “Y’all better be off those damn phones and watching me right now.”

After expressing her gratitude to everyone who worked on the film (including Paul “Let Him Cook” Thomas Anderson) in her speech tonight, Taylor had a special message for “Brown sisters and Brown girls.”

“Our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine,” she said. “We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter and our dreams deserve space.”



This has been a big year for Taylor, both in acting and music. On top of the buzz and accolades she is receiving for “One Battle After Another,” she has also earned her first Grammy nomination for her latest album, “Escape Room.”

In reaction to that nomination, Taylor posted on Instagram reflecting on how her work in the industry is finally being acknowledged after many years.

“Two decades of chapters—highs, heartbreaks, reinvention, revelation, rooms I prayed to enter, rooms I had to walk away from, and rooms I had to build myself,” she began her caption. Every tear. Every closed door. Every whispered prayer at 3am in the studio. Every moment I wondered if what I carried would ever be seen… It all mattered.”



