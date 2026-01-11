Wunmi Mosaku announces she is pregnant with baby no. 2; discusses Black maternal health in new essay

The Golden Globe Awards are off to a great start, thanks to an exciting reveal from Wunmi Mosaku. The “Sinners” actress, whose film is nominated for seven awards tonight, walked the red carpet with a baby bump, showing she’s expecting a second child. The actress, whose character in “Sinners” is a hoodoo practitioner named Annie, gave birth to her first child, a girl, in 2023.

At tonight’s awards. Mosaku, 39, is wearing a sunny yellow gown custom-made by Matthew Reisman, who shared the design sketch on his Instagram story.

“I’ve decided to stop trying to camouflage my bump today at the Golden Globes, so me and baby can truly enjoy and embrace the moment fully together,” Mosaku wrote in an essay with Vogue Magazine, where she shared more details on her “beautiful, personal, sacred news.” She called the piece her “anti-announcement pregnancy announcement,” where she not only expressed her joy in expecting, but also why the news is important to her as a Black Nigerian woman.

In the essay, Mosaku, who was born to Yoruba parents in Zaria, Nigeria, and raised in Manchester, England, explained that a public pregnancy announcement is a departure from what’s typical in her culture. Inspired by her Yoruba heritage, she said that she is also launching a clothing line for mothers called Iyadé, which is Yoruba for “mother has arrived.”

“In my Nigerian culture, we don’t really announce this kind of news. It’s meant to be protected,” she wrote. “Everything in me resists sharing it publicly—not because I’m not grateful or joyful, but because this feels like one of the few things that truly belongs to me.”

She continued, explaining how it became impossible to hide the news with how “Sinners'” critical and box office success has catapulted her into the public eye.

“The success of Sinners, a project that has gifted me with more than I could imagine, a cast and crew who’ve become like family and the undeniable support of movie goers, has also given me a new visibility,” she wrote. “I’ll be in the public eye for the coming weeks [during awards season] as we excitedly take our seats amongst our peers, and I will be doing it with an ever-growing bump.”

Mosaku also took the opportunity to discuss Black maternal health in the essay, writing in Vogue, “We remember the mothers who were ignored, who had traumatic labors, and the precious lives lost.”

“Being pregnant as a Black woman, you’re not just worrying about whether your baby will be okay, you’re praying you will be too. Holding joy and fear at the same time is not abstract; It’s rooted in lived experience, medical bias, and real statistics,” she said. “Black maternal mortality is always on our minds. Pregnancy and labor are among the most extreme and dangerous things a person can naturally endure. I wish we truly honored that: The vulnerability, the anxiety, the anticipation, the profound transformation in motion.”

This is not the only time Mosaku has been open about her experience with pregnancy. She spoke about how she played Annie in “Sinners” when she was seven months post-partum, and how it allowed her to connect to the role. In the film, Annie is grieving the loss of her baby son, whom she had with Michael B. Jordan’s character Smoke.

“Being a mom is an integral part of Annie, and it’s an integral part of me, now,” Mosaku told W Magazine. “I was like, ‘I can learn from her as a mother.’ Her connection to her daughter, who is now an ancestor, is something I felt really connected to as a mother.”