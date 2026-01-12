Damson Idris addresses speculation he’s in line to play the next T’Challa in ‘Black Panther’

Damson Idris is finally addressing all of those rumors around whether he could be next in line to play T’Challa in Marvel’s “Black Panther” franchise.

Speaking with Variety on the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday, the 34-year-old actor responded to rumors that he may be in talks to step into the role made iconic by the late Chadwick Boseman.

“I am thankful to the fans,” the “F1” star said. “Of course, it’s rumor.”

He added, “But I love that movie. I love the world. I’m glad that everyones seeing the future of that, too. It’s moving in a brilliant direction, and I’m excited for the third one.”

Speculation intensified in recent months as fans continued debating the future of the franchise following Boseman’s death in 2020. In the sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Boseman’s T’Challa was honored onscreen, while his sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) ultimately steps into the role next.

Earlier this year, chatter reignited after an industry report suggested Marvel could be considering recasting T’Challa—despite previous statements indicating the studio would not replace Boseman’s portrayal. Regardless, Idris quickly emerged as one of the top names circulating online.

While Marvel and director Ryan Coogler—who helmed the first two films—have not confirmed any recasting plans—in fact, just the opposite—Idris has made it clear he’s open to the idea of joining the franchise.

During a recent appearance on “Today,” co-anchor Craig Melvin asked Idris directly whether he’d had any conversations about playing the next “Black Panther.” To which, Idris smirked and groaned before responding, “Yes-no!”, prompting Melvin to tease that it sounded like a yes.

When asked whether he would accept the role if offered, Idris didn’t hesitate: “Yes.”