Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman won’t be charged after battery allegation stemming from son’s high school wrestling match

Days after Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman was accused of battery following an incident at his son’s high school wrestling match in Indiana, the Mishawaka Police Department is declining to press charges.

Freeman, who was joined by his wife, Joanna, was on hand to support his son, Vinny Freeman, at the Al Smith Wrestling Invitational at Mishawaka High School. After Vinny Freeman lost his match and was escorted off the mat by Marcus Freeman and his coach, the group exchanged words with Chris Fleeger, an assistant wrestling coach at New Prairie High School.

Fleeger alleged the Notre Dame head coach shoved him before leaving the school, leading to a police report being filed, according to the South Bend Tribune. Notre Dame Athletics denied any allegations made by Fleeger and said Freeman, nor his wife Joanna, made physical contact with anyone.

“Vinny Freeman, head coach Marcus Freeman’s son, was verbally accosted during and after his wrestling match by a local wrestling coach,” the university said in a statement. “Marcus and Joanna Freeman intervened and removed Vinny from the situation. At no point did Coach Freeman physically engage with anyone. We believe that the police report, which includes video evidence, fully exonerates Coach Freeman and makes clear these accusations are unfounded.”

On Monday (Jan. 12), the MPD released its findings, determining that there was insufficient evidence.

“The video shows that while Mr. Freeman’s right arm is not fully visible, his left hand remained in a pocket during the interaction between the Complainant and Mr. Freeman,” the statement from MPD reads. “The head and body movements of both the Complainant and Mr. Freeman do not support the supposition that any violent physical contact occurred.”

“Based on a review of all of the evidence, the State would not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime occurred. While the evidence suggests that a touching may have occurred, an inadvertent touching is not sufficient. The State is therefore declining to file any criminal charges.”

Freeman, 40, led Notre Dame to an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game last season, becoming the first Black head coach to play for college football’s biggest prize.

After the Fighting Irish finished 10-2 this season, they opted not to play in a bowl game, having missed out on a second consecutive playoff berth.



