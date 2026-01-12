Mary J. Blige announces first Las Vegas Residency

Mary J. Blige is getting ready to celebrate her life and story in her upcoming Las Vegas residency. Kicking off May 1, “Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story The Las Vegas Residency” marks the R&B icon’s first residency.

“I’ve been so excited to announce this Vegas residency,” Blige said in a press release, per USA Today. “Creating a show like this has been something I’ve always wanted to do. It’s a chance to get my fans together from all over – different cities, states, and countries – to experience something together. My Life, My Story will be just that – with some surprises for my fans who have been there through it all. See you in May!”

Joining the likes of fellow icons like Nat King Cole, Janet Jackson, Usher, Mariah Carey, and more, Blige says she has big plans for this “major” accomplishment.

“It’s going to be done more theatrical,” she told the Today show. “It’s still going to have the music, it’s still going to be fun — but it’s a story so there’s going to be actors and actresses. So the music tells the story. I have so many songs I haven’t performed yet for my fans. … The actors are going to narrate the music.”

This comes shortly after Blige inked an extended deal with Lifetime to collaborate on three new original movies based on her music, slated to feature stars like Tisha Campbell, Mekhi Phifer, and Russell Hornsby

Taking place at Dolby Live at Park MGM, the residency will run from May 1 to July 18. Ticket presales begin as early as January 13 at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT for Citi/AAdvantage cardholders. An artist presale will begin Jan. 14 and Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts’ loyalty rewards program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive presale access on Jan. 15. General Ticket sales begin on Jan 16 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT through Ticketmaster.