‘Section 8 ghetto’: Attack on Republican Rep. Byron Donalds by Florida opponent slammed as racist

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds was on the receiving end of a racist attack by his opponent in the Florida Republican gubernatorial primary.

In a social media post, candidate James Fishback slammed Donalds, a frontrunner in the race for Florida governor, intentionally mispronouncing his name as “By’rone” and claiming that the Republican congressman endorsed by President Donald Trump would turn Florida into a “section 8 ghetto.”

“By’rone wants to turn Florida into a Section 8 ghetto,” Fishback wrote on Sunday in a X post replying to another account that posted, “BREAKING: James Fishback once again MOGS By’rone Donalds.”

“Mog,” according to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, is humorous Internet slang term meaning “to outclass,” and is used to describe one person as “appearing far more attractive than another.”

Rev. Jordan Wells, a pro-MAGA Black pastor, slammed Fishback’s post as racist, writing, “He will never win. He ended his hopes with this. Trump nor Desantis are racist or will support this type of behavior.”

Donalds’ 2026 gubernatorial campaign did not immediately respond to theGrio’s request for comment.

The personal and racist attack from Fishback comes after newly reported internal polling from the Donalds campaign showed that the Florida Congressman has a commanding lead among Republican primary voters when they are informed that Donalds is endorsed by President Trump.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports, “The survey from Tony Fabrizio, who was Trump’s pollster during his 2024 campaign, shows Donalds receiving 47% support when polled against the two other main declared candidates, former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner (4%) and conservative activist and investor James Fishback (5%). There were 43% who were undecided. After respondents were told Trump endorsed Donalds, however, about 76% threw their support to Donalds.”

Trump delivered a glowing endorsement of Donalds in February 2025, days before the 47-year-old MAGA congressman officially launched his campaign.

“I am hearing that Highly Respected Congressman Byron Donalds is considering running for Governor of Florida, a State that I love, and WON BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024,” the president wrote at the time. “I know Byron well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and he is a TOTAL WINNER! Byron has a great wife, Erika, and three beautiful sons. They are very proud of him! As Governor, Byron would have a BIG Voice, and would work closely with me to advance our America First Agenda.”

Donalds will face off against Fishback and Renner on Aug. 18. If Donalds is successful in both the primary and general elections, he will make history as Florida’s first Black governor.