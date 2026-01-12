‘Shame on you’: Mo’Nique defends Claressa Shields against social media critics

Just as Claressa Shields stands toe to toe with opponents in the boxing ring, Mo’Nique is going to bat for the women’s boxing champion in the virtual ring of social media. Like many public figures, Shields has been the subject of social media scrutiny, with users criticizing everything from her appearance to her boxing skills.

Most recently, actress and comedian Mo’Nique stepped in as “Auntie Nikki” to defend the 30-year-old pro fighter from the online discourse.

“She is the greatest female boxer of all time. Greatest woman boxer of all times. She is the GWOAT. You can quote me. Aunt Nikki said Claressa Shields is the GWOAT,” she said during a live stream. “ One thing you can’t beat is facts. So, Claressa, my baby, keep standing strong. Keep being confident. Keep being beautiful.”

Following her message to Shields, Mo’Nique took a moment to address the haters on social media—specifically the Black women: “And if I may for one quick second, talk to our beautiful Black women. How dare some of us? I can’t say all of us because it’s not all of us; all of us don’t feel that way. Most of us, when we see Claressa Shields, we see a beautiful, confident, strong— figuratively and literally—Black woman. That’s what I see, as she’s selling out those boxing matches, that’s what a whole lot of other Black women see.”

“But for those of you who want to criticize, who want to speak about what she looks like and she’s not beautiful, shame on you,” she continued. “Don’t pull your insecurities on that beautiful woman. Don’t pull your insecurities and your immaturity on that beautiful Black woman who is, by the way, making history. [Because] when it’s all said and done, when they open up the books, guess whose name they going to see as the greatest woman boxer of all times? Claressa Shields. Do you know how many little girls right now are saying, ‘When I grow up, I want to be like that.’”

This comes shortly after Shields took to social media to address critiques amidst her partner Papoose’s feud with 50 Cent, who posted an old photo of Shields as a means to taunt her.

“Please…. Y’all wanna run with the ugly narrative so bad! I was 17 years old fighting for my entire country and had a OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL AROUND MY NECK! Of course I glowed up! And I’m going to always be focused No matter what! LIKE ALWAYS,” she wrote on X.

“Boy y’all hate everything about Blackness. Being Black, Black women, Black support, Black unity, Black noses, Black a—s. It’s really sad,” she added in a follow-up post. “I’m never joining the hate train of my own people. I didn’t wear a full face of makeup ‘til I was 24 years old. Still Beautiful & Blessed.”