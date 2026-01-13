Juelz Santana reveals he was involved in car crash

Juelz Santana appears to have been in a car accident.

The Harlem, New York rapper posted a photo on his Instagram story Sunday evening, revealing a scratched-up, bloody face with the caption “Car Crash, with the raised hands and praying hands emojis after. He did not post an additional explanation or share that he had any other injuries.

Afterwards, Santana, 43, posted other stories, one with the message “People Forget Soooo Fast.” Another saying, “Tables Turn Faster Then U Think.”

Canadian Nav replied to his initial story with two prayer emojis. Fans also sent their support and commented on the story.

As Hot97 reported, hours before he showed his injuries, viral clips of the Dipset rapper show he may have partying at a strip club in New York City with Future, Jim Jones, Lil Baby, and Baby Swag before the incident.

Santana has not shared additional information about the alleged accident or his injuries.