End of an era: Mike Tomlin steps down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers after 19 years

Mike Tomlin‘s legendary tenure in Pittsburgh has come to a close.

The 53-year-old announced he was stepping down as head coach of the Steelers on Tuesday (Jan. 13), concluding one of the most remarkable runs in the NFL in which he never had a losing season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Tomlin is not expected to coach in 2026, giving him a long break after his 19 years in Pittsburgh.

“This organization has been a huge part of my life for many years, and it has been an absolute honor to lead this team,” Tomlin said in a statement. “I am deeply grateful to Art Rooney II and the late Ambassador Rooney for their trust and support. I am also thankful to the players who gave everything they had every day, and to the coaches and staff whose commitment and dedication made this journey so meaningful.

“I want to also thank Steelers Nation. Your passion, loyalty, and high expectations represent what makes this franchise truly special. Coaching in Pittsburgh is unlike anywhere else, and I will always take great pride in having been a steward of this team.”

After being hired in 2007, Tomlin led the Steelers to 13 playoff appearances and two Super Bowl appearances. At 36, he became the youngest coach to ever with football’s biggest prize when he and the Steelers won Super Bowl XLIII in 2009.

He informed his team of his decision at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, hours after the team was eliminated from the NFL postseason by the Houston Texans 30-6.

“During our meeting today, Coach Tomlin informed me that he has decided to step down as our Head Coach,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. “Obviously, I am extremely grateful to Mike for all the hard work, dedication and success we have shared over the last 19 years.”

Tomlin leaves behind a coaching record of 193-114-2, tied for ninth all-time in regular-season coaching wins. His 19 seasons without a losing season to start a career are the most in NFL history, and he’s the second Black head coach ever to win a Super Bowl. With his departure, the Steelers are now searching for their fourth head coach since 1969.

Should he want to come back, the Steelers retain his rights since he resigned with two years left on his contract.

“While this chapter comes to a close, my respect and love for the Pittsburgh Steelers will never change,” Tomlin said in his statement. “I am excited for what the future holds for this organization, and I will forever be grateful for my time coaching in Pittsburgh.”