New couple alert? Anthony Anderson and Rocsi Diaz spark dating rumors

Did Anthony Anderson and Rocsi Diaz confirm their relationship after the Golden Globes?

The actor and media personality were spotted hand in hand during a 2026 Golden Globes afterparty. While the “Black-ish” star stopped to sign an autograph, a TMZ reporter inquired about the two’s relationship status, to which both Anderson and Diaz kept it coy.

“She’s my date for the evening,” the actor responded.

“We go back almost 20 years,” he added, seemingly referencing the two’s connection, which dates back to 2004, when Anderson appeared as a guest on BET’s “106 & Park,” which Diaz co-hosted for years. However, at the time, the actor was married to his college sweetheart, Alvina Stewart, whom he met while attending Howard University. However, in 2023, the couple finalized their divorce after nearly 24 years together, during which they shared two children.

Though neither Diaz or Anderson confirmed the romance rumors, the “Barbershop” actor noted that “friends are always friends.” Social media began to speculate about the two’s relationship after paparazzi photos showed them together on various occasions, including at the 6th annual Rod Dedeaux Foundation charity event.

Now, the two stars may never fully confirm their relationship status as Diaz has kept a very private life through the years, and previously noted a preference not to share details about her romantic life unless they lead to marriage or an engagement.

“I’m a very private person,” she told Tracy G on Sway’s Universe. “I just feel like I already share so much of my life being public and being on TV, and I’m not a celebrity like that. But I already share so much of me, I want something for myself, whether that’s my faith…a relationship…my family, whatever that is, let me have something for me, ’cause it ain’t everybody’s business.”