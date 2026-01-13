Why everyone is talking about Netflix’s new limited series starring Tessa Thompson, ‘His & Hers’

Quietly, Netflix dropped a six-episode limited series last Thursday, and in the middle of Golden Globes week, surrounded by grim headlines, it somehow became the only thing anyone could talk about.

Forget the red carpets and doom scrolling. Social media has been consumed by “His & Hers,” with take after take breaking down its biggest reveals. Which brings us to this: spoiler warning. If you haven’t watched the series (or read the book by Alice Feeney), turn back now.

At its core, “His & Hers” follows Anna Andrews (Tessa Thompson), a disgruntled Atlanta reporter whose career is stalling just as she’s sent back to her small hometown of Dahlonega, Georgia, to cover the shocking murder of a wealthy and prominent white woman found dead under mysterious circumstances. It’s a classic setup initially, uneasy homecoming, suspicious locals, small-town secrets, but the series quickly proves it isn’t interested in taking the predictable route.

One of the first major twists is right there in the title. The “His” refers to Jack Harper (Jon Bernthal), the local detective leading the investigation, and from early on, the show frames him like he might be guilty of it. The “Hers,” though, is the real gut-punch. It belongs to Anna, who isn’t just chasing a story. She was in the woods the night the woman was killed. And Jack isn’t just the detective on the case — he’s Anna’s estranged husband. Even messier? The victim, Anna’s ex-high school bestie, was sleeping with him.

From there, “His & Hers” becomes a gripping, increasingly wild whodunit that keeps yanking viewers between Anna and Jack’s dueling truths while daring you to pick sides. Thompson gives Anna a sharp edge and simmering vulnerability, portraying a woman juggling ambition, buried trauma, and the claustrophobic weight of returning home. Meanwhile, Bernthal, who just has the face of a crooked cop, is equally compelling as Jack, toggling between tenderness and menace in a way that keeps him suspicious even when he seems sincere.

And in Dahlonega, the show makes one thing crystal clear: everybody knows everybody, which means somebody knows something.

Flashbacks dig into Anna’s toxic high school orbit, revealing a clique so cruel you almost feel guilty for how satisfying it is to watch their secrets surface. The victims are the kind of people you’re almost primed to hate, which only makes you root harder for Anna (and, complicated as he is, for Jack, too).

Then the plot kicks into overdrive when a second person ends up dead, connected to Anna, killed similarly, and clearly hiding her own dirt. Suspicion tightens around Anna as she keeps turning up too close to the bodies. But the series smartly keeps the guilt murky — Jack’s behavior grows darker too, hinting that he could be protecting himself, cleaning up evidence, or worse.

And that’s exactly why the show has people in a chokehold. The twists aren’t just shocking, they’re addictive. Every time you think you’ve figured it out, the series resets the board, and when the truth finally lands, it pays off in a way that’s genuinely satisfying.

Tonally, the series begins like a prestige drama, glossy, restrained, and deliberate, and starts edging towards soapy camp by the end. But “His & Hers” never loses control. Even when it flirts with melodrama, the performances and pacing keep it from going fully off the rails.

“His & Hers” is messy, compelling, and wildly entertaining, the kind of Netflix thriller that practically dares you not to hit “Next Episode.”