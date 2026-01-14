Democrats file articles of impeachment for DHS Secretary Kristi Noem after fatal ICE shooting

U.S. Congresswoman Robin Kelly, D-Ill, joined by 70 Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, filed articles of impeachment against U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem following last week’s fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis.

While the impeachment articles are not directly related to the Jan. 7 death of Renee Good, Democrats made clear that the ICE shooting is emblematic of a DHS that they say is corrupt and poses a danger to the American public.

“She needs to be held accountable for her actions,” Kelly said during a news conference on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. “This is not a movie. This is real life, and real people are being hurt and killed. Renee Nicole Good is dead because Secretary Noem allowed her DHS agents to run amok. Families are forever torn apart.”

Kelly filed three articles of impeachment against Noem, including obstruction of Congress for denying members their constitutional oversight authority to visit ICE facilities accused of violating rights. Another impeachment charge accuses Noem of violating the public trust by directing ICE officers to conduct warrantless arrests and use violence against US citizens and lawful individuals. Noem is also being impeached for allegedly using her office for self-dealing.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 14: U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-IL) speaks at a news conference on articles of impeachment against U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem at the U.S. Capitol on January 14, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The Trump official is accused of using $200 million in taxpayer dollars to fund an ad campaign for ICE recruitment. Rep. Kelly alleges that Noem “bypassed” the normal channels to award a contract to a firm run by the husband of her colleague and friend, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McClaughlin.

“Secretary Noem, you have violated your oath of office, and there will be consequences,” said Kelly.

A DHS spokesperson dismissed the impeachment effort, telling The Hill, “How silly during a serious time. As ICE officers are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them, Rep. Kelly is more focused on showmanship and fundraising clicks than actually cleaning up her crime-ridden Chicago district.”

U.S. Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., who signed onto the impeachment bill, said in a statement, “Right now, the Trump administration is commissioning the endangerment of the American public—ICE is hunting human beings down, tearing families apart, and shooting mothers in the face.”

The congresswoman added, “We are in a crisis. This reckless and lawless enforcement is terrorizing our communities, and it’s past time to fire Kristi Noem.”

Rep. Kelly said that the actions of ICE are not only terrorizing communities across the country but also impacting local economies, as many are “afraid” to work, dine at restaurants, or even go to the doctor or shop at grocery stores. “It’s widespread,” she said.

When asked if Democrats would seek further accountability for ICE, whether efforts to defund or abolish ICE, the Illinois congresswoman said, “At this point, all options are on the table.”