Issa Rae inks first-look deal for television and film with Paramount

Prepare to see more Issa Rae productions on your television and movie screens.

After a lengthy partnership with HBO and WarnerMedia, the multi-hyphenate has signed a three-year, first-look film and television producing deal with Paramount and is set to begin this month. During her recent $40 million deal with WarnerMedia, she set shows such as “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “Sweet Life,” and “Rap Sh!t.”

“I’m so looking forward to starting this next chapter with the incredible team at Paramount to tell stories for and by the diverse communities that have supported my work over the years,” Rae said in a statement.

Since Paramount closed its $8 billion deal with Skydance last August, the company has attracted major talent for various film and television partnerships, including the creators of “Stranger Things,” Matt and Ross Duffer, as well as Will Smith and Jessica Biel.

“Issa is a true creative force whose work consistently feels fresh, funny, and deeply human,” Paramount Pictures co-chairs Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein said in a statement. “She epitomizes the kind of exceptional artist we’re proud to partner with across film and TV to break new ground in elevated storytelling.”

The move also comes months after the 41-year-old revealed that she felt like she was at a crossroads in her career.

On the first episode of Kevin Fredericks’ “Not My Best Moment with KevOnStage” podcast, which aired in November 2025, the “Insecure” and “Awkward Black Girl” creator revealed she felt “really stagnant” despite appearing “successful to other people.”

“Like, I can have the 18 businesses,” she said. “And those are, like, great passion projects, but like, what I do and what I get excited about isn’t happening right now.”

What a difference two months make.