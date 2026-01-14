Kai Cenat taps Law Roach for advice as he pivots from streaming into fashion

Kai Cenat is ready to show the world he is more than just a streamer.

After amassing millions of followers and subscribers across platforms, hosting groundbreaking 24-hour streams, and winning accolades for his work as a digital creator, Cenat is ready to showcase his creativity beyond the screen. In a new YouTube video cryptically titled ‘I Quit,’ Cenat revealed that he traveled to Italy for weeks to build his next empire, Vivet, a clothing brand.

“It’s the opportunity to just express a lot of things that’s been going on in my life. But like this is Kai behind the streams, and I want to do it the right way,” he shared in the video. “This is not me slapping my name on any brand.”

“You get to a certain point where it’s not about you anymore. It’s about inspiring others,” he added.

From sewing classes in Italy to meeting with celebrity fashion architect Law Roach, who has crafted iconic looks for stars like Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Ryan Destiny, and more, Cenat showcases himself as a student of fashion in the video. During a candid conversation with the streamer, Roach offered Cenat some guidance on building his brand.

“The biggest thing about being successful is that you can’t have no fear,” the fashion architect advised. “Like it’s so like being nervous and all that. That sh—t is human, but no fear. If you believe that this is going to be successful, it’s going to be successful. But you can’t have no fear. You can’t go into it like, ‘Oh, I’m doubting this’ or ‘this might not work.’ If you feel it strongly and passionately about it in your heart, then that’s what you do.”

Kai Cenat is fully committed to his pivot into fashion. He created a YouTube channel that shows him learning how to sew, read, and work out pic.twitter.com/8fMKV3FynD — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 13, 2026

Derived from the Latin word “vivet,” Cenat explains that the term translates to “he, she, or it will live forever.”

“But the deeper meaning behind vivet is to not be boxed into what society is trying to only box you into,” he continued, also sharing his goals for the brand. “I want [my brand] to be more like they see everything. They see when I fail. They see when I achieve. They see when I’m doubting myself. And they see when I overcome it.”

Beyond the designs, he also plans on releasing the journal he has been writing in throughout this process, which he says plays a key role in the brand’s ethos: “This journal is going to go out to the public. I have to show everything. I want them to feel it’s a hub for creators of any type. I feel like if I show people I can do this, and I did it from my ideas and stuff, and I’m able to do it, it’s going to be inspiring to a lot of people.”

Though Cenat has taken a step back from the entertaining streams on Twitch since concluding his third “Mafiathon,” he’s been vulnerable about his mental health.

“Honestly, for the past few months, I’ve been struggling with mental health out of self-doubt and fright of pursuing goals that I really wanna achieve,” he shared at the time. “The reason I’ve really been in my head is because I just want to do more. I’ve [come] to realize that I’m a true creator, and I’m very passionate about creating and I have other goals and things that I just want to achieve and do more of.”

Since then, the streamer has been documenting his self-improvement journey on a “secret” YouTube channel where he has been showcasing himself reflecting, reading to help improve his speech, working out to improve his health, and learning how to sew to make his dream a reality. Details about Vivet and its launch remain unknown; however, based on the conversations shared in the video, fans can expect the brand to someday release some denim products.